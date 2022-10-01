James Brown Releases Top 10 list

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 05: RJ Davis #4 of the North Carolina Tar Heels defends s #0 of the Duke Blue Devils during their game at the Dean E. Smith Center on February 05, 2022 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Duke won 87-67. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Four-star Class of 2024 center James Brown has narrowed his recruitment to 10 programs. Is the UNC basketball program still in the mix?

The UNC basketball program is still in the mix for four-star center James Brown.

On Friday evening, Brown released his top-10 list, one that features the Tar Heels. Along with North Carolina, the following programs are still in contention in his recruiting process (in alphabetical order)

Duke

Eastern Michigan

Howard

Illinois

Iowa

Michigan State

Missouri

Notre Dame

Badger State

It shouldn’t be too much of a surprise to see that the Tar Heels are still in the mix, as Brown is scheduled to make an official visit to Chapel Hill on October 15. With that visit upcoming, it would’ve been a complete shock to see Brown eliminate North Carolina from the list.

The UNC basketball program extended an offer to Brown at the end of June and followed him throughout the summer as he competed against some of the top talents in the entire country.

Brown is ranked by 247Sports Composite as the No. 1 overall prospect coming out of the state of Illinois. The 6-foot-9 big man is regarded as the No. 27 overall player in the Class of 2024.

In a few weeks, Hubert Davis and his staff will have the chance to host Brown on campus, as the goal is to convince him to follow Drake Powell’s lead in joining the UNC basketball program’s 2024 recruiting class.

