James Brown: My Commitment to UNC is Bigger Than Basketball – Tar Heel Times



James Brown: “There are so many Memories from my (recruiting) visits that I’ll cherish. But it’s time to focus on one school and that’s why I’m committing to the University of North Carolina and Coach Hubert Davis. I’m excited. I’m thrilled. I’m over the moon. I’m pumped to enter the year 2023 as a Tar Heel. At UNC everything was bigger than basketball.” (Inside Carolina)



2024 Center James Brown Commits To UNC Basketball

James Brown, one of the top big men in the class of 2024, has committed to North Carolina. The 6-foot-9, 210-pound center from Chicago St…



Jarin Stevenson sets official visits, updates recruitment

Class of 2024 5-star forward Jarin Stevenson discussed his recent visits and updated his recruitment. “I’m planning on doing something with UNC, Virginia, and maybe…



Video: Coast To Coast Podcast – Looking Ahead to UNC vs. Wake; Basketball Recruiting Updates

The new year begins with a new Episode of the Coast to Coast podcast, filled with discussion of the current UNC Basketball Squad as well…



Scouting Elliot Cadeau and his fit at North Carolina

Elliot Cadeau is a throwback because he is a pure point guard who plays a pass-first style. He understands what it means to get his…

