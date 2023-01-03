James Brown commits to North Carolina

The UNC basketball program has added another commitment to the Class of 2024, as James Brown announces his intentions to join the Tar Heels.

Over the last week, the UNC basketball program has drastically improved its 2024 recruiting class.

First, five-star Elliot Cadeau announced his decision to join the Tar Heels. A few days later, four-star big man James Brown decided he is also Chapel Hill bound.

Extremely Grateful and Blessed to announce my commitment to the University of North Carolina!! Thank you to all of those who have helped me get to this point!! #goheels🐏 pic.twitter.com/aMl4D3XKlS — James Brown13 (@JamesBrown13_24) January 2, 2023

The 6-foot-9 big man from Chicago is considered by 247Sports as the No. 1 overall player from the state of Illinois and is regarded as the 27 overall ranked player in his class. Brown chose the Tar Heels over the likes of Michigan State, Illinois, Notre Dame, and Missouri, among others.

With the addition of Cadeau and Brown, the Tar Heels now have three players currently committed to the Class of 2024. The duo joins Drake Powell in the Tar Heels recruiting class.

Here’s what Brown had to say regarding his decision to join the UNC basketball program:

“Ultimately I chose North Carolina because of the relationship that I was able to build with Coach (Hubert) Davis and Coach (Sean) May. After watching many North Carolina games this season and last season, and seeing the way Coach Davis displays his emotions and puts it all out there for his players is something that really resonated with me.”

Based on his comments, Head Coach Hubert Davis and Assistant Coach Sean May made a big impact on his Ultimate decision. Considering the Legacy that May created as a Tar Heel, it’s fitting that another Talented big man wants to make his own mark in Chapel Hill.

Not only did Brown add what type of player the UNC basketball program is getting, but he also sent a message to the Tar Heel faithful via an interview with On3:

“North Carolina is getting a high character, high integrity, passionate player looking to contribute as much as possible to help North Carolina continue its historic reputation. I’m extremely excited to become a Tar Heel and step foot in Chapel Hill…Tar Heel Country Let’s ride, JB is coming!!!”

