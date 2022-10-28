Jamb Past Questions on Literature in English

Through his public office as Minister of External Relations, Chief Ade Amaka portrays the Betrayal of public trust reposed in his office by embezzling public funds and engaging in other criminal activities.

Oxymoron places two contradictory words side by side. The placement of ‘poisonous’ and ‘pleasant’ side by side is reflective of this.

Correct Answer: Option C Explanation Fatalism is the ideology that everything in life is predetermined by Supernatural causes. In tragedy, this ideology is prevalent as the protagonist’s downfall is inevitable and is seen as more or less his/her destiny. The question is based on George Orwell’s NINETEEN EIGHTY-FOUR The novel draws a picture of______? A. useless past

useless past B. a totalitarian future

a totalitarian future C. an unstable moment

an unstable moment D. a peaceful atmosphere Correct Answer: Option A Explanation No official explanation is available for this question at this time. Please check contributions posted by others below. If you can provide an explanation to help other students learn. The question is based on George Orwell’s NINETEEN EIGHTY-FOUR. The power and oppression of an Irresistible Evil debased Winston’s Dreams of________? A. internal security

internal security B. Wealth and capitalism

Wealth and capitalism C. freedom and democracy

freedom and democracy D. Sovereignty forest reconciliation Correct Answer: Option C Explanation No official explanation is available for this question at this time. Please check contributions posted by others below. If you can provide an explanation to help other students learn

How to Buy The complete jamb Past Question with accurate answers is N2,000. To purchase this past questionPlease chat with the Whatsapp number 08026529647 to check availability before you proceed to make Payment. After payment, send the (1) proof of payment, (2) course of study, (3) name of past questions paid for and (4) email address Thu Ifiokobong (Examsguru) at Whatsapp: 08026529647. We will send the past questions to your email address. Dollar to Naira Rate Delivery Assurance How are you sure we will deliver the past question to you after payment. Our services are based on honesty and integrity. That is why we are very popular. For us (ExamsGuru Team), we have been in business since 2012 and have been delivering honest and trusted services to our valued customers. Since we started, we haven’t had any negative comments from our customers, instead, all of them are happy with us. Our past questions and answers are original and from the source. So, your money is in the right hand and we promise to deliver it once we confirm your payment. Each year, thousands of students gain admission into their schools of choice with the help of our past questions and answers. 7 Tips to Prepare for jamb Exams Don’t make reading your hobby: A lot of people put reading as a Hobby in their CV, they might be right because they have finished schooling. But “You” are still schooling, so reading should be in top priority and not as a hobby. Read far and wide to enhance your level of aptitude Get Exams Preparation Materials: These involve textbooks, dictionaries, jamb Past Questions, mock questions, and others. These materials will enhance your Mastering of the scope of the exams you are expecting. Attend Extramural Classes: Register and attend extramural classes at your location. This class will not only help you refresh your memory but will boast your Classroom understanding and Discoveries of new knowledge. Sleep when you feel like: When you are preparing for any exams, sleeping is very important because it helps in the consolidation of memory. Caution: Only sleep when you feel like it and don’t oversleep. Make sure you are healthy: Sickness can cause excessive feelings of tiredness and fatigue and will not allow you to concentrate on reading. If you are feeling as if you are not well, report to your parent, a nurse or a doctor. Make sure you are well. Pounds to Naira Eat when you feel like: During the exam preparation period, you are advised not to overeat, so as to avoid sleep. You need to eat little and light food whenever you feel like eating. Eat more fruits, drink milk and glucose. This will help you to enhance retention. Reduce your time in social media: Some people live their entire life on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Messenger chat. This is so bad and catastrophic if you are preparing for exams. Try and reduce your time spent on social media during this time. Maybe after the exams, you can go back and sleep in it. If you like these tips, consider sharing them with your friends and relatives. Do you have a question or comment? Put it on the comment form below. We will be pleased to hear from you and help you score as high as possible. We wish you good luck Check and confirm: How Much is Dollar to Naria Today Pounds to Naira Rate