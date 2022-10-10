JAMB Literature in English Syllabus 2022 and Recommended Texts for UTME

Are you preparing to take the JAMB Literature in English examination? If yes, then carefully read through this article to see the Updated JAMB Literature in English Syllabus 2022.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Syllabus is a document which contains the recommended topics and textbooks to study for the JAMB UTME examination. It is the best study material you need to prepare for your JAMB UTME exam.

In this post, you will find the current JAMB Literature in English Syllabus. Carefully go through this post and study the past questions and answers.Information Guide Nigeria

Read Also: JAMB Government Syllabus and Recommended Texts for UTME

Course Objectives of the JAMB Literature in English Syllabus

The 2022 JAMB Literature in English Syllabus course objectives are as follows:

Stimulate and sustain their interest in Literature in English; Create an awareness of the general principles of Literature and functions of language; Appreciate literary works of all genres and across all cultures; Apply the knowledge of Literature in English to the analysis of social, political and economic events in society. JAMB Literature in English Syllabus

JAMB 2022 Literature in English Syllabus

Below is the complete JAMB 2022 Literature in English Syllabus:

Drama Section

Topics:

Types:

Tragedy

Comedy

Tragicomedy

Melodrama

Farce

Opera etc.

Dramatic Techniques:

Characterisation

Dialogue

Flashback

Mime

Costume

Music/Dance

Decor/scenery

Acts/Scenes

Soliloquy/aside

Lighting etc.

Interpretation of the Prescribed Texts

Theme

Plot

Socio-political context

Setting

Read Also: WAEC Syllabus for Chemistry

Objectives:

Candidates should be able to:

Identify the various types of drama;

Analyze the contents of the various types of drama;

Compare and contrast the features of different dramatic types;

Demonstrate adequate knowledge of dramatic techniques used in each prescribed text;

Differentiate between Styles of selected playwrights;

Determine the theme of any prescribed text;

Identify the plot of the play; Nigeria Immigration Salary Scale and Structure

Apply the Lessons of the play to Everyday living

Identify the spatial and temporal setting of the play.

Prose Section:

Topics:

Types:

Fiction

Novel

Novella/Novelette

Short story

Non-fiction

Biography

Autobiography

Memoir

Faction: a combination of fact and fiction

Narrative Techniques/Devices:

Point of view

Omniscient/Third Person

First Person

Characterisation

Round, flat, foil, hero, antihero, etc

Language

Textual Analysis Theme

Plot

Setting (Temporal/Spatial)

Socio-political context

Objectives:

Candidates should be able to:

Differentiate between types of prose;

Identify the category that each prescribed text belongs to;

Analyze the components of each type of prose;

Identify the narrative techniques used in each of the prescribed texts;

Determine an author’s narrative style; How To Respond To Email Introduction

Distinguish between one type of character from another;

Determine the thematic pre-occupation of the author of the prescribed text;

Indicate the plot of the novel; identify the temporal and spatial setting of the novel.

Identify the temporal and spatial setting of the novel

Relate the prescribed text to real-life situations.

Read Also: WAEC Syllabus for Financial Accounting

Poetry

Topics:

Types:

Sonnets

Ode

Lyrics

Elegy

Ballad

Panegyric

Epic

Blank Verse, etc.

Poetic devices

Structure

Imagery

Sound(Rhyme/Rhythm, repetition, pun, onomatopoeia, etc.)

Diction

Persona

Appreciation

Thematic preoccupation

Socio-political relevance

Objectives:

Candidates should be able to:

Identify different types of poetry;

Compare and contrast the features of different Poetic types:

Determine the devices used by various poets;

Show how Poetic devices are used for Aesthetic effect in each poem;

Deduce the poet’s preoccupation from the poem;

Appraise Poetry as an art with moral values;

Apply the Lessons from the poem to real-life situations.

General Literary Principles

Topics:

Literary terms:

Foreshadowing, suspense, theatre, monologue, dialogue, soliloquy, symbolism, protagonist, antagonist, figures of speech, satire, stream of consciousness, synecdoche, metonymy, etc, in addition to those listed above under the different genres.

Literary principles

Direct imitation in play; Versification in drama and poetry;

Narration of People’s experiences;

Achievement of aesthetic value, etc. Relationship between literary terms and principles.

Objectives:

Candidates should be able to:

Identify literary terms in drama, prose and poetry;

Identify the general principles of Literature;

Differentiate between literary terms and principles;

Use literary terms appropriately. Npower Recruitment

Read Also: WAEC Syllabus for Food And Nutrition

Literary Appreciation

Topics:

Unseen passages/extracts from Drama, Prose and Poetry.

Objectives:

Candidates should be able to:

Determine literary devices used in a given passage/extract;

Provide a Meaningful interpretation of the given passage/extract;

Relate the extract to true life experiences. JAMB Form

Prescribed Textbooks for JAMB Literature in English

Below is the list of recommended African and Non-African plays, novels and Poems for JAMB Literature in English:

For Drama

Africa:

Frank Ogodo Ogbeche: Harvest of Corruption

Non-African:

William Shakespeare: Othello

For Prose

Africa:

Amma Darko: Faceless

Bayo Adebowale: Lonely Days

Non-African:

Richard Wright: Native Son

For Poetry

Africa:

Birago Diop: Vanity

Gbemisola Adeoti: Ambush

Gabriel Okara: Piano and Drums

Gbanabam Hallowell: The Dining Table

Lenrie Peter: The Panic of Growing Older

Kofi Awoonor: The Anvil and the Hammer WAEC Result

Non-African:

Alfred Tennyson: Crossing the Bar

George Herbert: The Pulley

William Blake: The School Boy

William Morris: The Proud King

Read Also: WAEC Syllabus for French

Anthologies

Gbemisola, A. (2005) Naked Soles, Ibadan: Kraft Hayward, J. (ed.) (1968) The Penguin Book of English Verse, London Penguin Johnson, R. Et al (eds.) (1996) New Poetry from Africa, Ibadan: UP Plc Kermode, F. Et al (1964) Oxford Anthology of English Literature, Vol. II, London: OUP Nwoga D. (ed.) (1967) West African Verse, London: Longman Parker, EW (ed.) (1980) A Pageant of Longer Poems London: Longman Senanu, KE And Vincent, T. (eds.) (1993) A Selection of African Poetry, Lagos: Longman Soyinka, W. (ed.) (1987) Poems of Black Africa, Ibadan: Heinemann JAMB Result

Critical Texts

Abrams, MH (1981) A Glossary of Literary Terms, (4th edth Edition) New York, Holt Rinehalt and Winston Emeaba, OE (1982) A Dictionary of Literature, Aba: Inteks Press Murphy, MJ (1972) Understanding Unseen, An Introduction to English Poetry and English Novel for Overseas Students, George Allen and Unwin Ltd. Jerry A. (2018) Sorters and Sortees Ibadan, Kraftgriots. Jerry A. (2018) Specks In Our Eyes Ibadan, Kraftgriots.

Check JAMB Result

Check and Confirm: How much is Dollar to Naira

Information is Power! Don’t miss any valuable information or opportunity that can change your life, business, and family positively and permanently. 👇👇👇👇👇 Click Here to Join our Google Group For Latest updates on News, Jobs & Business Ideas, and Opportunities.

Copyright Warning! Contents on this website may not be republished, reproduced, or redistributed either in whole or in part without due permission or acknowledgment.

.

Proper acknowledgment includes, but not limited to (a) LINK BACK TO THE ARTICLE in the case of re-publication on online media, (b) Proper referencing in the case of usage in research, magazine, brochure, or academic purposes,.

.

All contents are protected by the Digital Millennium Copyright Act 1996 (DMCA).

. The images, except where otherwise indicated, are taken directly from the web, if some images were inserted by mistake violating the copyright, please contact the Administrator for immediate removal. .

We publish all content with good intentions. If you own this content & believe your copyright has been violated or infringed, please contact us at [[email protected]] for immediate removal.

🤑 Start Making Money from home today! 👉 Get the correct FREE FOOTBALL PREDICTION TIPS and Guides today. Click here