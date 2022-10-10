JAMB Literature in English Syllabus 2022 and Recommended Texts for UTME
Are you preparing to take the JAMB Literature in English examination? If yes, then carefully read through this article to see the Updated JAMB Literature in English Syllabus 2022.
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Syllabus is a document which contains the recommended topics and textbooks to study for the JAMB UTME examination. It is the best study material you need to prepare for your JAMB UTME exam.
In this post, you will find the current JAMB Literature in English Syllabus. Carefully go through this post and study the past questions and answers.
Course Objectives of the JAMB Literature in English Syllabus
The 2022 JAMB Literature in English Syllabus course objectives are as follows:
- Stimulate and sustain their interest in Literature in English;
- Create an awareness of the general principles of Literature and functions of language;
- Appreciate literary works of all genres and across all cultures;
- Apply the knowledge of Literature in English to the analysis of social, political and economic events in society.
JAMB 2022 Literature in English Syllabus
Below is the complete JAMB 2022 Literature in English Syllabus:
Drama Section
Topics:
- Types:
- Tragedy
- Comedy
- Tragicomedy
- Melodrama
- Farce
- Opera etc.
- Dramatic Techniques:
- Characterisation
- Dialogue
- Flashback
- Mime
- Costume
- Music/Dance
- Decor/scenery
- Acts/Scenes
- Soliloquy/aside
- Lighting etc.
- Interpretation of the Prescribed Texts
- Theme
- Plot
- Socio-political context
- Setting
Objectives:
Candidates should be able to:
- Identify the various types of drama;
- Analyze the contents of the various types of drama;
- Compare and contrast the features of different dramatic types;
- Demonstrate adequate knowledge of dramatic techniques used in each prescribed text;
- Differentiate between Styles of selected playwrights;
- Determine the theme of any prescribed text;
- Identify the plot of the play;
- Apply the Lessons of the play to Everyday living
- Identify the spatial and temporal setting of the play.
Prose Section:
Topics:
- Types:
Fiction
- Novel
- Novella/Novelette
- Short story
Non-fiction
- Biography
- Autobiography
- Memoir
Faction: a combination of fact and fiction
- Narrative Techniques/Devices:
Point of view
- Omniscient/Third Person
- First Person
Characterisation
- Round, flat, foil, hero, antihero, etc
Language
- Textual Analysis
- Theme
- Plot
- Setting (Temporal/Spatial)
- Socio-political context
Objectives:
Candidates should be able to:
- Differentiate between types of prose;
- Identify the category that each prescribed text belongs to;
- Analyze the components of each type of prose;
- Identify the narrative techniques used in each of the prescribed texts;
- Determine an author's narrative style;
- Distinguish between one type of character from another;
- Determine the thematic pre-occupation of the author of the prescribed text;
- Indicate the plot of the novel; identify the temporal and spatial setting of the novel.
- Identify the temporal and spatial setting of the novel
- Relate the prescribed text to real-life situations.
Poetry
Topics:
- Types:
- Sonnets
- Ode
- Lyrics
- Elegy
- Ballad
- Panegyric
- Epic
- Blank Verse, etc.
- Poetic devices
- Structure
- Imagery
- Sound(Rhyme/Rhythm, repetition, pun, onomatopoeia, etc.)
- Diction
- Persona
- Appreciation
- Thematic preoccupation
- Socio-political relevance
Objectives:
Candidates should be able to:
- Identify different types of poetry;
- Compare and contrast the features of different Poetic types:
- Determine the devices used by various poets;
- Show how Poetic devices are used for Aesthetic effect in each poem;
- Deduce the poet’s preoccupation from the poem;
- Appraise Poetry as an art with moral values;
- Apply the Lessons from the poem to real-life situations.
General Literary Principles
Topics:
Literary terms:
Foreshadowing, suspense, theatre, monologue, dialogue, soliloquy, symbolism, protagonist, antagonist, figures of speech, satire, stream of consciousness, synecdoche, metonymy, etc, in addition to those listed above under the different genres.
Literary principles
- Direct imitation in play;
- Versification in drama and poetry;
- Narration of People’s experiences;
- Achievement of aesthetic value, etc.
- Relationship between literary terms and principles.
Objectives:
Candidates should be able to:
- Identify literary terms in drama, prose and poetry;
- Identify the general principles of Literature;
- Differentiate between literary terms and principles;
- Use literary terms appropriately.
Literary Appreciation
Topics:
- Unseen passages/extracts from Drama, Prose and Poetry.
Objectives:
Candidates should be able to:
- Determine literary devices used in a given passage/extract;
- Provide a Meaningful interpretation of the given passage/extract;
- Relate the extract to true life experiences.
Prescribed Textbooks for JAMB Literature in English
Below is the list of recommended African and Non-African plays, novels and Poems for JAMB Literature in English:
For Drama
- Africa:
- Frank Ogodo Ogbeche: Harvest of Corruption
- Non-African:
- William Shakespeare: Othello
For Prose
- Africa:
- Amma Darko: Faceless
- Bayo Adebowale: Lonely Days
- Non-African:
- Richard Wright: Native Son
For Poetry
Africa:
- Birago Diop: Vanity
- Gbemisola Adeoti: Ambush
- Gabriel Okara: Piano and Drums
- Gbanabam Hallowell: The Dining Table
- Lenrie Peter: The Panic of Growing Older
- Kofi Awoonor: The Anvil and the Hammer
- Non-African:
- Alfred Tennyson: Crossing the Bar
- George Herbert: The Pulley
- William Blake: The School Boy
- William Morris: The Proud King
Anthologies
- Gbemisola, A. (2005) Naked Soles, Ibadan: Kraft
- Hayward, J. (ed.) (1968) The Penguin Book of English Verse, London Penguin
- Johnson, R. Et al (eds.) (1996) New Poetry from Africa, Ibadan: UP Plc
- Kermode, F. Et al (1964) Oxford Anthology of English Literature, Vol. II, London: OUP
- Nwoga D. (ed.) (1967) West African Verse, London: Longman
- Parker, EW (ed.) (1980) A Pageant of Longer Poems London: Longman
- Senanu, KE And Vincent, T. (eds.) (1993) A Selection of African Poetry, Lagos: Longman
- Soyinka, W. (ed.) (1987) Poems of Black Africa, Ibadan: Heinemann
Critical Texts
- Abrams, MH (1981) A Glossary of Literary Terms, (4th edth Edition) New York, Holt Rinehalt and Winston
- Emeaba, OE (1982) A Dictionary of Literature, Aba: Inteks Press
- Murphy, MJ (1972) Understanding Unseen, An Introduction to English Poetry and English Novel for Overseas Students, George Allen and
- Unwin Ltd. Jerry A. (2018) Sorters and Sortees Ibadan, Kraftgriots.
- Jerry A. (2018) Specks In Our Eyes Ibadan, Kraftgriots.
.