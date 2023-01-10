Ja’Marr Chase reps Hometown brand, Jalen Hurts is ‘back’ with MJ

The NFL concluded its regular season with many players showing up to their Week 18 games wearing Damar Hamlin’s No. 3 jersey.

Players and teams across the league celebrated the recovery of the Buffalo Bills safety who went into cardiac arrest on the field a week earlier. Hamlin, 24, continues to recover with prayers and support nationwide.

T-shirts from Hamlin’s Chasing Ms collection and custom designs showing solidarity with him were also seen throughout the week. New York Jets rookie Sauce Gardner even got Fanatics to send a jersey to the team facility because the one he ordered online wasn’t going to arrive in time for his game.

The Bills won their Week 18 Matchup against the New England Patriots, but — as Doctors told him when he asked “Did we win?” after waking up in the hospital following his collapse — Hamlin won the game of life.

OUTPOURING OF LOVE: Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin thanks well-wishers in posts

UNITY: ‘Did we win?’ Damar Hamlin’s story has pierced our tribalism and our hardening cynicism | Opinion

In addition to the Hamlin tributes, five players stood out for their gameday fashion statements — headlined by Ja’Marr Chase. Let’s count them down.

Here’s the NFL Week 18 drip check:

Jalen Hurts made a statement on his way to the regular season finale, “I’m Back.” It’s of course referencing Michael Jordan’s two-word fax declaring his first return from retirement. The quarterback paired the graphic T-shirt with a pair of red Air Force 1s to make the message even bolder.

Is the MJ reference overused? Yes.

But do we love it? Yes.

You would have no idea Joshua Dobbs was a backup quarterback the way he showed up to his game. They exuded confidence in a black blazer and slacks with a gray knit sweater. They accessorized it with a double stranded silver chain and black and white Off-White sneakers. The hat just over his eyes is the drop of special sauce.

Story continues

Who said neutrals were boring? Akeem Davis-Gaither showed how to make a monotone look sophisticated and classy. Stylist Jojo Fetterman curated a cream look that included a cable knit cardigan from Mechali, a turtleneck from Loro Piana and pleated pants from Issey Miyake. To keep the look fresh and modern, the linebacker topped it off with a pair of “Sail” Off-White Jordan IVs.

Quite the opposite of neutral, Juan Thornhill went with a bold pink swirl suit. It’s a custom look from Gentleman’s Playbook that is well tailored and quite mesmerizing. The safety grounded the look with a pair of clean Louboutin sneakers.

1. Ja’Marr Chase — Cincinnati Bengals

Ja’Marr Chase looked cozy and cool in this orange ensemble. They wore head-to-toe Emline, a brand from his hometown of New Orleans. The statement piece is a puffer jacket with shades of orange and brown that blend well together.

The star receiver’s jeans have the same floral print from the jacket. Here, it looks like a doily, which brings a gentle balance to the intensity of the jacket.

The navy beanie and white sneakers perfectly bookend the look.

Honorable Mentions

The quarterback looked cool, calm and collected in this coffee-colored outfit anchored by a statement sweater from Off-White.

(3rd slide)

This outfit balances bright orange and peaceful blue nicely.

(3rd slide)

Another cool blue look.

(4th slide)

A floral fit with a pop of orange

A perfect Miami Homecoming look.

This article Originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Week 18 drip check: Ja’Marr Chase, Jalen Hurts make statements