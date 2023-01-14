Jamarion Wilcox to Kentucky Football over Ohio State Buckeyes and Clemson Tigers

The Kentucky Wildcats have landed a big-time commitment in the form of Jamarion Wilcox of Georgia, who announced his pledge Friday night at a high school ceremony.

Kentucky beat out some of the top programs in the country for the four-star running back, including the Ohio State Buckeyes, Clemson Tigers and Auburn Tigers among others.

The 5-foot-10, 195-pound Wilcox is ranked 146th overall by Rivals.com in addition to being the ninth-best running back and eighth-best Recruit from the state of Georgia, which is annually one of the elite recruiting hotbeds in America.

BREAKING: Kentucky Has Landed 2023 3⭐️ RB Jamarion Wilcox out of @SPaulding_FB in Georgia His film is crazy and is going to translate very well in the Kentucky Offense Kentucky is getting an Elite RB pic.twitter.com/ztFx5lP4xT — Recruiting Edits (@614EditzDSGN) January 13, 2023

This past season, Wilcox ran for 2,059 yards on 229 carries (9.0 yards per carry) with 29 touchdowns and an average of 187.2 yards per game. They caught 18 passes for 287 yards with one receiving touchdown.

Wilcox is also a standout wrestler who qualified for the Peach State’s 6A Tournament as a sophomore in the 182-pound weight class.

After losing two running back commitments in Khalifa Keith and Kaden Moorman, Landing Wilcox is a huge get in the 2023 class.

Kentucky has a lot of rushing production to replace from last year after losing both Chris Rodriguez and Kavosiey Smoke, and while Wilcox may not be a main contributor out of the gate, he should push for some carries as a true freshman.

Anwar Stewart and former running backs Coach John Settle are listed as the main recruiters for Wilcox. Settle was recently replaced by new running backs coach/special teams coordinator Jay Boulware, who now has his first long-term running back in Lexington.

Make no mistake about it. This is a massive get for Kentucky, as Wilcox would easily be the best recruiting addition for the majority of college football programs. And to beat out the likes of Ohio State and Clemson to get him shows just how important this win is for Mark Stoops and Co.

Check out the highlights of Kentucky’s newest commitment!

