Jamarcus Hamilton, Sidney Lanier football eager to erase last season

Jamarcus Hamilton currently has no offers and no stars. They don’t even have a 247Sports or Rivals page.

Yet Sidney Lanier football Coach Derone Fagan says that in his coaching career of over a decade, he hasn’t been around many better players than Hamilton, who helped Lanier defeat Stanhope Elmore 41-17 Thursday at Cramton Bowl.

With the win, the Poets (5-2, 3-1 Region 2-6A) clinched a playoff spot, their first since 2019 and extended their winning streak to four.

“He’s an elite, elite football player,” Fagan said. “That kid is a five-star athlete. He hasn’t been recognized enough … but just looking at him moving around, you can tell.”

Hamilton had 110 tackles, 11 sacks and three interceptions last season en route to being named to the Montgomery Advertiser’s All-Metro team. In frequent Offensive cameos, he ran for 465 yards on 36 carries for the Poets, who went 8-2 before forfeiting six games due to the use of an ineligible player.

This season, Hamilton is one part of a large, talented Lanier senior class that’s motivated to wipe the slate clean. So far, they’re doing just that.

“They took our season,” Hamilton said. “So we came back and worked harder.”

A 6-foot-2, 200-pound athlete, Hamilton primarily plays safety but can line up at cornerback, linebacker and on the edge for a unit allowing 16 points per game (just 12 over the last four contests).

“Anywhere they put me at,” Hamilton said, “that’s my strongest position.”

Hamilton might be Lanier’s best all-around player, and better yet, his versatility means the Poets can always match him up against their opponents’ best player. Against the Mustangs (1-6, 1-3), that meant Hamilton spent most of his time on an island with Jackson Thomas, a wide receiver committed to Troy. Aside from one deep catch in the first quarter, most of Thomas’ receptions came around the line of scrimmage.

“(Hamilton) is Athletic enough and a smart enough football enough to where we can put him in any matchup,” Fagan said. “… We basically loaded the box, let him play football and then took it from there.”

Because of his defensive responsibilities and because the Poets already have a workhorse running back in Tacaris Bozeman, Hamilton is deployed sparingly on offense. He ran for 56 yards on four carries in a loss to Pike Road, 150 yards and two touchdowns on five carries in a win over Satsuma and 96 yards and a touchdown on four carries in a win over Russell County.

If Lanier really needs a yard, Hamilton’s always a candidate to get it. On a fourth-and-1 in the second quarter, Hamilton burst through the line and broke multiple tackles to score an 11-yard touchdown.

“From our offseason conditioning every day, I know the kid’s ready,” Fagan said. “I know he’s gonna be physically ready to carry the load on both sides. … When he says he’s ready, I know I have nothing to worry about.”

After they lost two straight games in early September, the Poets started feeling that Outsiders were doubting or overlooking them. “Everyone started counting us out,” senior wideout Zariah Marks said, “so we had to count ourselves in.”

They’ve used that feeling to propel themselves forward over the last month.

Not that being Overlooked is new for Hamilton.

“Those (offers) are coming,” Fagan said. “You know they will. His film is too good for him not to be offered.”

Jacob Shames can be reached by email at [email protected], by phone at 334-201-9117 and on Twitter @Jacob_Shames.