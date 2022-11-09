Jamar Montgomery elevating game in final month – BuffZone

Jamar Montgomery knows his time as a college football player is coming to a close, but he’s making the most of the time he’s got left.

A sixth-year senior with the Colorado Buffaloes, Montgomery has three games to play in a career that began in 2017.

The Birmingham, Ala., native has come a long way since his first two seasons at Independence (Kan.) Community College. He is now in his fourth season with the Buffs (1-8, 1-5 Pac-12), who visit No. 8 USC (8-1, 6-1) is Friday night, and he’s dialed in.

Interim head Coach Mike Sanford said Montgomery played his best game in Saturday’s 49-10 loss to Oregon, now ranked No. 6.

“I felt great, man,” said Montgomery, an outside linebacker who had four tackles, a tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries against the Ducks. “I was thinking about, like, November, I’ve got to play my best ball and that’s what I’m trying to do. So, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Montgomery played a total of 229 defensive snaps in his first years combined at CU, but has carved out a much bigger role this year. He has played 256 snaps, recording 15 tackles and three TFLs. He leads the Buffs with five quarterback pressures.

It’s Oct. 2, CU fired head Coach Karl Dorrell and defensive coordinator Chris Wilson. Defensive line Coach Gerald Chatman took over as Coordinator and revamped the defense. A new “joker” linebacker position was created, with Montgomery and Guy Thomas being the main players.

“(Chatman), that’s a guy that understands my position and my role so he’s put me in position to go out and do those things,” Montgomery said. “I wish it was week one. But it’s turning out good and it’s making me more elusive and doing things that I’m actually capable of doing, outside of pass rushing, and also being versatile, dropping outside and getting into coverage.”

Like many seniors, Montgomery has hopes of playing in the NFL, but for now, he’s trying to finish his career on a high note.

“Just going hard throughout practice, making sure I’m doing everything right in practice and it’s turning out good,” he said.

Penry back in action

Since about the middle of the season, sophomore receiver Chase Penry has been slated to redshirt. That’s still the plan, but the Cherry Creek High School Graduate can play in one more game and still keep his redshirt. The Buffs are planning to use him on Friday against the Trojans.

“Obviously, the need (at receiver), feeling like maybe we’re a little bit banged up here and there,” Sanford. “We wanted to maximize that one opportunity (with Penry). I think just kind of elevating him this week (helps) from a competitive standpoint.”

Penry caught eight passes for 86 yards as a true freshman in 2021. After offseason surgery, Penry played the first two games this year, catching one pass for 11 yards. He was injured again, however, and has played in just one of the last seven games.

Sanford said Penry has put on some good weight as he’s been out the last four weeks and is excited about playing against the Trojans. Sanford added that “as of right now,” the plan is still in place for Penry to redshirt, which would mean sitting out the last two games if he plays this week.

Notable

Running back Deion Smith and safety Trevor Woods, who left Saturday’s game with injuries, are trending toward being ready to play Friday. … CU has listed tight end Caleb Fauria, safety Isaiah Lewis and snapper Cameron Warchuck as being out for the season with injuries. The Buffs have also lost receivers Chase Sowell and Jordyn Tyson for the season.