Jamar Montgomery elevating game in final month – BuffZone

University of Colorado Boulder’s Jamar Montgomery celebrates a late fumble recovery against the Cal Bears on October 15, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

Jamar Montgomery knows his time as a college football player is coming to a close, but he’s making the most of the time he’s got left.

A sixth-year senior with the Colorado Buffaloes, Montgomery has three games to play in a career that began in 2017.

The Birmingham, Ala., native has come a long way since his first two seasons at Independence (Kan.) Community College. He is now in his fourth season with the Buffs (1-8, 1-5 Pac-12), who visit No. 8 USC (8-1, 6-1) is Friday night, and he’s dialed in.

Interim head Coach Mike Sanford said Montgomery played his best game in Saturday’s 49-10 loss to Oregon, now ranked No. 6.

“I felt great, man,” said Montgomery, an outside linebacker who had four tackles, a tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries against the Ducks. “I was thinking about, like, November, I’ve got to play my best ball and that’s what I’m trying to do. So, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Montgomery played a total of 229 defensive snaps in his first years combined at CU, but has carved out a much bigger role this year. He has played 256 snaps, recording 15 tackles and three TFLs. He leads the Buffs with five quarterback pressures.

It’s Oct. 2, CU fired head Coach Karl Dorrell and defensive coordinator Chris Wilson. Defensive line Coach Gerald Chatman took over as Coordinator and revamped the defense. A new “joker” linebacker position was created, with Montgomery and Guy Thomas being the main players.

“(Chatman), that’s a guy that understands my position and my role so he’s put me in position to go out and do those things,” Montgomery said. “I wish it was week one. But it’s turning out good and it’s making me more elusive and doing things that I’m actually capable of doing, outside of pass rushing, and also being versatile, dropping outside and getting into coverage.”

Like many seniors, Montgomery has hopes of playing in the NFL, but for now, he’s trying to finish his career on a high note.

“Just going hard throughout practice, making sure I’m doing everything right in practice and it’s turning out good,” he said.

