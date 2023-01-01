Jamal Murray’s Injury Status For Celtics-Nuggets Game

On Sunday night, the Denver Nuggets are hosting the Boston Celtics in Colorado.

For the game, they could be without their starting point guard, as Jamal Murray is listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: “Jamal Murray (injury management) listed questionable for Sunday.”

After missing the entire 2021-22 season, Murray has returned and played well.

The former Kentucky star comes into the night with averages of 18.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest in 29 games.

Heading into the Matchup with the Celtics on Sunday night, the Nuggets are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 23-12 record in 35 games.

Over the last ten games, they are 8-2, and they are coming off a 124-119 win over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat on Friday night at home.

In the 16 games they have hosted in Colorado, the Nuggets are a very impressive 13-3.

If they can stay healthy, they have a talented enough roster to compete for the 2023 NBA Championship.

As for the Celtics, they come into the night as the first seed in the Eastern Conference (and the best team in the NBA).

They are 26-10 in 36 games and in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

Over the last ten games, the Celtics have gone 5-5, and they are 11-5 in the 16 games they have played on the road outside of Boston, Massachusetts.

The two teams faced off in November (in Boston), and the Celtics won 131-112.

Jayson Tatum led the way with 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists.