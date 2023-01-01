Jamal Murray’s Injury Status For Celtics-Nuggets Game

On Sunday night, the Denver Nuggets are hosting the Boston Celtics in Colorado.

For the game, they could be without their starting point guard, as Jamal Murray is listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: “Jamal Murray (injury management) listed questionable for Sunday.”

After missing the entire 2021-22 season, Murray has returned and played well.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button