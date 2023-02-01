Jamal Murray talks Nuggets’ Ultimate goal while praising Nikola Jokic – Basketball Network

Jamal Murray © Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 122-113 on Tuesday night to improve to 35-16 on the season after two straight losses against the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks. Along with the consistently great Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray excelled with 32 points, five rebounds, and six assists—this was his 4th 30-point game this season after missing all of last season with an ACL injury.

After the game, Jamal reflected on his recovery process as well as the Nuggets’ title aspirations and Jokic’s exceptional form.

Getting better each game

ACL recovery takes a lot of time and patience, but it’s safe to say that the Canadian has made a successful comeback. Healthy Jamal Murray is a key factor for the contending Nuggets, and his production will be valuable come playoff time.

“I feel good. I just keep looking back to my first game and continue to trend up; get better every week, every month. That’s all I can really do,” Murray said.

As things stand now, the Nuggets sit atop the competitive Western Conference. Being drafted in 2016, Murray has been a part of several very good Nuggets’ teams. However, he has a very high hope for this current one.

“Winning a championship!” Murray said. “That’s our goal, go to the Finals and do what we do down there. We got a long way to go; it’s not going to be easy road, but games like this that test us are going to set us up for later.”

The Pelicans have their own problems when it comes to staying healthy, having lost nine straight. But when at full health, they are a lock to make the postseason. That’s why wins like this continue to further strengthen the Nuggets’ position as favorites to win the West.

MVP frontrunner for a reason

Jokic’s consistency and versatility are the things you can count on every night. His exceptional selflessness on the court is what makes him stand out; he also makes his teammates better, which many of them cite as the reason they love playing with the current frontrunner for the MVP award.

One of those teammates is Murray, who also had words of praise for the Joker.

“He is just so consistent; every night, he is doing it so easy. No matter what they set, he keeps hoopin’. He is amazing,” Murray said.