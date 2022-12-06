Jamal Meriweather commits to UGA football for the 2023 class

Jamal Meriweather, a three-star offensive tackle from Brunswick, Ga., has committed to UGA football for the class of 2023.

Meriweather was previously committed to Gus Malzahn and the UCF Knights, but he has decommitted and pledged to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. Meriweather announced his commitment on Monday via his Twitter account.

Go Dawgs!! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) December 5, 2022

Jamal Meriweather (6-6.5, 287) currently plays for Brunswick High School in Brunswick. In addition to UGA and UCF, Meriweather holds Scholarship offers from Cincinnati, Georgia Southern, Houston, Kentucky, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, USC, Utah, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and a few others .

In the 247Sports Composite, Jamal Meriweather is rated as a three-star recruit, the No. 46 Offensive tackle, and the No. 604 overall Recruit in the country for 2023. Rivals.com also rates Jamal Meriweather as a three-star recruit.

With the addition of Meriweather, the Georgia Bulldogs now have 23 commitments for the class of 2023. UGA’s class is currently ranked second in the 247Sports Team Rankings, just behind Alabama.

UGA Football Commitments