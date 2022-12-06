Jamal Meriweather commitment gives UGA in-state OL flip

Georgia picked up its 23rd commitment for the 2023 cycle on Monday when Brunswick (Ga.) Offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather announced he would be flipping his commitment from Central Florida. The 6-foot-6.5, 287-pound senior initially chose the Knights on April 17, but was in Athens to see the Dawgs win over Tennessee and ultimately chose to stay in-state to play his college football.

“First, I would like to thank the University of Georgia Central Florida’s staff for taking the time to Recruit me and giving me the opportunity to be a part of the program, especially Gus Malzahn, Coach Hand, William Lee, Alex Mathis,” Meriweather said, via his personal Twitter account. “However, after talking with my family, I have chosen to de-commit from the University of Central Florida. I wish you all the best. With that being said, I will be flipping my commitment to the University of Georgia as well as closing my recruitment 100 percent. GoDawgs.”

Meriweather is the fifth Offensive lineman in the 2023 class to commit to playing for Georgia Assistant Stacy Searlesjoining Mount Pleasant (SC) Oceanside Collegiate Academy Top 100 Offensive tackle Monroe FreelingFairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes four-star Offensive tackle Bo HughleyColumbus (Ga.) Carver four-star interior Offensive lineman Kelton Smithand Colonial Heights (Va.) Life Christian Academy interior offensive lineman Joshua Miller. Georgia has the No. 2 class in the 247Sports Team Class Rankings.

