Jamal Crawford Says He Doesn’t Respect Any NBA All-Time List That Doesn’t Include Kobe Bryant In The Top 5: “The Mentality, Along With Everything Else Is The Great Separator…”

Credit: Fadeaway World

When it comes to the best of the best in the NBA, names like Michael Jordan and LeBron James frequently come up in debates and conversations.

But when it comes time to determine Kobe Bryant’s place on the All-Time ranking, the opinions are much more varied. While he’s easily up there next to LeBron and Jordan to some, Kobe isn’t even a top 10 all-time player for others.

But for former NBA Sharpshooter Jamal Crawford, Bryant is, at minimum, a top 5 player ever, and he doesn’t respect any list that doesn’t have him there. In a scathing tweet on Saturday, he made his case to the world after watching a clip of Bryant in 2008.

When they talk about some of these “all time” lists, this is the part they always leave out. The MENTALITY, along with everything else is the great separator. Can’t ever respect a list Kob isn’t top 5.

On paper, Kobe has all the makings of a Top 5 player. Over 20 seasons in the league, he averaged 25 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game on 44.7% shooting. He Retired as an 18x All-Star, 2x scoring leader, 15x All-NBA player, and 5x NBA champion.

And while he wasn’t the most efficient player ever, it was Bryant’s mentality that put him over the top. Even on bad nights, he made an impact through his leadership and determination.

Kobe Bryant’s Sheer Will And Determination Set Him Apart From The Other Stars

In case none of that is enough to convince you, just read the words of Tracy McGrady, who once said that Bryant was the most skilled player he ever encountered.

“Kobe Bean Bryant. He’s the Greatest one-on-one player I’ve ever competed against, and not just because of his skillset. It’s because of his mentality. He was just a certified killer,” McGrady said. “I see MJ & Kobe, but Kobe enhanced those skill sets that he took from Michael Jordan. The ball-handling skills. The fadeaways. I think Kobe is the most skilled basketball player that I’ve ever seen over Michael Jordan.”

It’s no secret that Kobe based his game off MJ and adopted many of his moves for his own. But, even to this day, Bryant is the only one to come that close to emulating Jordan, and he deserves respect for it.

The strongest case of all for Bryant is just simply who he was as a man and competitor. He always strived to be the best version of himself and was never unwilling to work for it.