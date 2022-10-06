Jamal Crawford opens up about joining the NBA on TNT

Jamal Crawford played nearly two decades in the NBA, his career intersecting with the likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Kevin Durant. And yet, well, his new gig still sort of gives him goosebumps.

Starting this season, Crawford will be a full-time member of the NBA on TNT Tuesday night show—a role he played part time last season—trading quips and Insights with WNBA Legend Candace Parker, Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal and host Adam Lefkoe. The very thought of it admittedly makes him a little giddy.

