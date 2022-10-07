Jamal Crawford joins WBD Sports as Analyst across multiple platforms

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports has announced that Jamal Crawford – one of the NBA’s most highly-regarded Playmakers – has agreed to a multiyear deal which will see the three-time Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year Featured as an NBA Analyst across TNT, NBA TV and social media platforms.

As part of his new role, Crawford will serve as a regular studio Analyst for The NBA is on TNT Tuesday appearing alongside Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker and Adam Lefkoe. The The NBA is on TNT Tuesday franchise, a two-time Sports Emmy Winner for outstanding interactive experience (original programming), Returns Weekly starting in January.

Beginning later this month, Crawford will be Featured regularly on NBA TV Center Court. The Weekly franchise – starting Thursday, Oct. 27 – is the network’s marquee night of live programming, incorporating enhanced viewing options, such as unique camera angles, next-gen analytics and social media integrations into the originally produced telecast. He will also appear regularly on NBA TV’s signature studio show, NBA GameTime.

NBA Twitter Live‘s coverage of NBA Opening Night on Tuesday, Oct. 18, will be Crawford’s first appearance of the season. Crawford – one of the NBA’s most active Voices on Twitter – will also contribute to select games throughout the season.

Crawford played two decades in the NBA, establishing himself as one of the preeminent ballhandlers, scorers and teammates. Crawford was named the NBA Sixth Man of the Year three times with the LA Clippers – 2010, 2014 and 2016 – tied with Lou Williams for most all-time in NBA history. He was also named the 2018 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year with the Clippers.

Among his many accomplishments, Crawford finished his career at 58th in NBA all-time scoring, while recording the most four-point plays in NBA history (55). In his last full season with the Phoenix Suns in 2019, Crawford became the oldest player in NBA history to record a 50-point game and the only player to accomplish the feat with four different franchises. His 51 points were also the most ever by a reserve in a game. Crawford currently ranks eighth on the top 10 list of three pointers made in the NBA (2,221).

Originally a first-round NBA Draft pick out of Michigan in 2000, Crawford played for the Chicago Bulls (2000-04), New York Knicks (2004-08), Golden State Warriors (2008-09), Atlanta Hawks (2009-11 ), Portland Trail Blazers (2011-12), Clippers (2012-17), Minnesota Timberwolves (2017-18), Suns (2018-19) and Brooklyn Nets (2019-20).

Last season, Crawford contributed as a guest Analyst on TNT and NBA TV for select nights, along with serving as a commentator on NBA Hooper Vision via NBA League Pass.

Crawford is a leader and philanthropist in his native Seattle community, hosting annual back-to-school backpack giveaways and free basketball clinics. He coaches youth basketball and proudly serves as a mentor to young Seattle-area basketball players. Crawford’s prestigious Pro-Am League, the Crawsover, is a summer fixture in the Seattle community bringing together elite athletes from all over the Northwest.