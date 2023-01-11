Jamal Crawford Gets Surprise Popcorn Shower in ‘NBA on TNT’ Debut

When it comes to “NBA on TNT” on Tuesday nights, one can always expect engaging NBA discussions and shenanigans from Adam Lefkoe, NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal and seven-time WNBA All-Star Candace Parker on set.

During the pregame show ahead of the Heat-Thunder game, the trio introduced their antics to the fourth member on set in former three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford, who made his debut on the popular NBA show on Tuesday night.

But Crawford had no idea what was about to happen to him. After O’Neal dared Crawford to look him in the eye, Crawford initially declined before changing his mind and giving in to O’Neal’s request.

Within a split second after looking at the Hall of Famer, Crawford was clueless until popcorn started raining from the ceiling across his portion of the desk.

Shocked in the process, Crawford got out of his chair to wipe off the loose popcorn kernels from his suit. He was officially welcomed to the show, at least to Parker and O’Neal.

Next time, Crawford will be prepared. “I got ya’ll,” they said.

Crawford replaced Dwyane Wade on the show ahead of the 2022-23 season. The 42-year-old began doing broadcasts for games on NBA League Pass alongside former NBA player, Quentin Richardson, in November ’21.

He also previously made a few appearances on the “NBA on TNT” desk last season.