Jamal Crawford Gets Surprise Popcorn Shower in ‘NBA on TNT’ Debut

When it comes to “NBA on TNT” on Tuesday nights, one can always expect engaging NBA discussions and shenanigans from Adam Lefkoe, NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal and seven-time WNBA All-Star Candace Parker on set.

During the pregame show ahead of the Heat-Thunder game, the trio introduced their antics to the fourth member on set in former three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford, who made his debut on the popular NBA show on Tuesday night.

But Crawford had no idea what was about to happen to him. After O’Neal dared Crawford to look him in the eye, Crawford initially declined before changing his mind and giving in to O’Neal’s request.

