Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning awarded recovery funding from the New York State Council on the Arts – QNS.com

The Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning (JCAL), a Multidisciplinary arts center based in the diverse community of southeast Queens, has received two Regrowth and Capacity Grants from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA).

The Grants will support the organization’s upcoming youth theater hip-hop workshop, and a promotional campaign for JCAL arts classes as it continues to recover from the pandemic. The responsive funding of NYSCA is providing nearly 1,000 organizations with over $13 million in recovery support in fiscal year 2023, as part of $90 million in grant making and $150 million in multiyear capital support.

“This unprecedented funding continues our investment into the vital role that the arts contribute to the health of our economy, our communities and our citizens,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “As we continue our comeback, we applaud the strength and innovation of arts organizations across the state and are all the better for their hard work and dedication.”

Mara Manus, executive director of NYSCA, applauded Hochul and the New York State Legislature for their historic investment of $240 million for the nonprofit arts and culture sector.

“As we continue Rebuilding the arts across our New York, JCAL will play a Vital role in the Renewal of our state’s economy and creative ecosystem. Congratulations on your award from the entire NYSCA team,” Manus said.

Katherine Nicholls, chair of NYSCA, congratulated JCAL on its grant awards.

“These grants are from the people of New York state, for the future of New York state,” Nicholls said. “Arts and culture are crucial to the health of our citizens and the economic vitality of our communities, and we recognize the contributions of NYSCA grantees to the lives of all New Yorkers.”

Founded in 1972, JCAL’s mission is devoted to offering quality visual, performing, and literary arts, and to providing accessible education programs to encourage participation in the arts. JCAL is open Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm and is closed Sundays and major holidays.

For additional information, call JCAL at 718-658-7400 or visit JCAL.org.