Jalyn Phillips, Sheridan Jones returning for 2023

Clemson football’s secondary got a boost heading into the 2023 season when senior cornerback Sheridan Jones and senior safety Jalyn Phillips announced via social media Thursday afternoon that they’ll both return for a fifth season with the team.

Phillips, from Lawrenceville, Georgia, finished second on the team with 82 tackles last season. A permanent team captain, Phillips also broke up four passes and had an interception and a fumble recovery while starting all 14 games for the Tigers.

He was credited with a career-high 15 tackles in Clemson’s win at Florida State and had six tackles in the Tigers’ 31-14 loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl.

REBUILDING EFFORT:How Clemson football, Dabo Swinney will rebuild its defensive front

NFL BOUNDS:KJ Henry is the sixth Clemson football player to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft

DECISION TIME:Clemson football and NFL Draft: Who’s going, who’s staying, who’s undecided

Jones, of Norfolk, Virginia, started 10 games last season, but missed four due to injury, including the Orange Bowl. He still finished the season with 27 tackles and has nine pass breakups and two interceptions over his first four seasons.

The return of Phillips and Jones is welcome news for a Clemson defense that already has lost three players who are prepping for the 2023 NFL Draft and potentially could lose more before the Jan. 16 deadline for declaring for the draft.

Clemson is expected to begin spring practice in late February after ending the 2022 season with an 11-3 record, its school-record 12th consecutive season with 10 or more victories.