Jaloni Cambridge ranked top girls basketball player in country by ESPN

Jaloni Cambridge, the two-time Tennessee high school girls basketball player of the year, has a new honor.

Cambridge is now recognized as the No. 1 player in the country.

ESPN has ranked the Ensworth star point guard the top player for the Class of 2024 heading into the 2022-2023 season. She is one of two Tennessee players ranked in the top-50 for 2024.

She has not released her top schools, but those that have offered include Baylor, Connecticut, Florida, Louisville, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Cambridge, a 5-foot-6 junior, averaged 17.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 3.1 assists and was the Division II-AA state tournament MVP after leading the Lady Tigers to the 2022 TSSAA girls basketball state championship. At that time, she was rated as the No. 2 players in the country.

Cambridge has two older sisters that have basketball ties to the SEC. Oldest sister Jordyn Cambridge played at Vanderbilt while Kennedy Cambridge is a freshman at Kentucky. Both also starred at Ensworth. Brothers Desmond and Devan Cambridge are both playing at Arizona State.

Cambridge is the first Tennessee high school girls basketball player to be ranked No. 1. She burst onto the high school world as an eighth-grader at Ensworth when she started for the Lady Tigers and was ranked as the No. 1 for her class at that time.

Former Blackman and Connecticut star point guard Crystal Dangerfield was ranked third overall in 2016.

Cambridge is joined on the ESPN list by Clarksville 5-10 guard Imari Berry, who is ranked No. 32. Berry, a Class 4A Miss Basketball finalist in 2022, averaged 24.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.9 steals and 3.5 assists.

