Jalin Hyatt wins Biletnikoff Award as college football’s top pass-catcher

Jalin Hyatt was so good this season even the politics of college football’s postseason award circuit couldn’t stop him. Tennessee’s breakout star wide receiver was named the Winner of the Biletnikoff Award, confirming his status as the nation’s top pass-catcher, on Thursday night during The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN. Hyatt led the SEC in the three main receiving categories (receptions, yards and touchdowns), totaled more receiving yards than any other Power 5 wideout and shared the FBS lead in touchdown catches.

The 6-foot, 185-pound junior from Irmo, SC, edged Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. and Iowa State’s Xavier Hutchinson to become Tennessee’s first Biletnikoff Winner – Hyatt was the Vols’ first finalist for the award in program history.

He finished a breakout season with 67 catches for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns to help sixth-ranked Tennessee’s explosive offense, which led the FBS in yards per game, yards per play and scoring, leading the way to a 10-2 season and a spot in the Orange Bowl.

Hyatt is 31 yards away from the program single-season receiving yardage record (1,298) set by Robert Meachem and needed just eight games to break the Tennessee single-season touchdown record. That had stood since Marcus Nash hauled in 13 scores in 1997, but Hyatt matched and broke in a two-touchdown performance against Kentucky at the end of October. His 67 receptions are the most by a Tennessee receiver since Justin Hunter (73) in 2012.

This week Hyatt was tabbed a unanimous All-SEC first-team selection by the Associated Press and league coaches also voted him to the All-SEC first team, becoming the first Tennessee receiver to earn such lofty recognition since Meachem in 2006.

The Masterpiece of Hyatt’s big season was a six-catch, 207-yard, five-touchdown dismantling of Alabama in Tennessee’s 52-49 win in October. They hauled in touchdowns of 36, 11, 60, 78 and 13 yards in a dazzling display of speed and big-play ability. It set the single-game Tennessee and matched the SEC record, a feat done most recently by Alabama’s DeVonta Smith in 2019 – he went on to win the Heisman Trophy.

Hyatt had four other 100-yard receiving games against Akron (166), UT Martin (174), Kentucky (138) and Missouri (174) and four other games (Akron, LSU, UT Martin and Kentucky) with two touchdown catches. They had 11 touchdowns in a four-game October stretch alone. His season-high in catches came at Pittsburgh in the second week of the season when he caught 11 passes for 73 yards.

Even in Tennessee’s two losses, he was far from bad – six catches for 63 yards against Georgia and six catches for 65 yards against South Carolina.

Hyatt led the SEC in catches of 20+ yards (20) and led all of college football in catches of 30+ yards (15), 40+ yards (11), 50+ yards (seven) and 60+ yards (five) – there was no better big-play receiver in the country, and the was top-15 nationally in yards per catch (18.91) compared to Harrison (barely inside the top 70 at 16.07) and Hutchinson (outside of the top 100 at 10.94).

In four games against teams that ended the season ranked, Hyatt totaled 22 catches for 398 yards (18.09 per catch, 99.5 per game) and seven touchdowns.