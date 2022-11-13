Jalin Hyatt is NFL Draft after Tennessee football plays final home game

Jalin Hyatt wasn’t thinking about whether he played his final game at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

The Tennessee football wide receiver said he is focused on the remainder of his junior season before thinking about the NFL Draft following his breakout campaign.

“Just with that situation, that is something I have to talk to my family about and coaches about,” Hyatt said. “There are a lot of things with that process. I will deal with that during the offseason when it comes up. Right now, I am just focused on this season and focused on these guys up here and focused on getting to our goal and that is a national championship.”

Hyatt had seven catches for 146 yards and a touchdown in Tennessee’s 66-24 win against Missouri.

Hyatt has 15 touchdowns this season, a Tennessee record. He broke Marcus Nash’s record of 13 with a two-touchdown game against Kentucky on Oct. 29.

The Irmo, South Carolina, native became the third receiver in Tennessee history to have a 1,100-yard season Saturday with a second-quarter catch. Robert Meachem set the program record for single-season receiving yards with 1,298 yards in 2006.

Hyatt had a five-touchdown game against Alabama to set a UT record for single-game receiving touchdowns.

Sports Illustrated has Hyatt as the No. 24 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Baltimore Ravens. PFF rates Hyatt as the No. 78 NFL Draft prospects.

