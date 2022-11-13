Jalin Hyatt is NFL Draft after Tennessee football plays final home game

Jalin Hyatt wasn’t thinking about whether he played his final game at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

The Tennessee football wide receiver said he is focused on the remainder of his junior season before thinking about the NFL Draft following his breakout campaign.

“Just with that situation, that is something I have to talk to my family about and coaches about,” Hyatt said. “There are a lot of things with that process. I will deal with that during the offseason when it comes up. Right now, I am just focused on this season and focused on these guys up here and focused on getting to our goal and that is a national championship.”

Hyatt had seven catches for 146 yards and a touchdown in Tennessee’s 66-24 win against Missouri.

