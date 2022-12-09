Jalin Hyatt ’50-50′ is NFL Draft Decision, Orange Bowl

After winning the Biletnikoff awareness last night, Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt made a statement regarding his future with the Vols.

“A lot to put into consideration,” Hyatt said when meeting the media. “I have to talk to my family and the coaching staff. We’re still 50-50 on some things. I’ll have a decision next week for everybody, but as far as (opting out), those are two things I have to weigh in, the receiving record and just playing with the team or leaving. I’m taking the consideration hard with my family and coaches, but we’ll have a decision next week.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button