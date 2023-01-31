Jalewis Solomon Narrows Recruitment, Includes South Carolina Football

It seems like every day, South Carolina is included in shortened recruiting lists for top high school athletes. That is the case today as Jalewis Solomon has narrowed his recruiting down to 11 schools, with South Carolina remaining in the mix.

Solomon, a four-star two-way player from Georgia, has received attention and offers from multiple elite college football programs. The 2024 Graduate excels on both sides of the ball due to his elite athleticism, hence why he has garnered national attention. As just a sophomore in high school, Solomon totaled 989 yards and 13 touchdowns as a receiver. On the other side of the ball, Solomon hauled in five interceptions.

