Jalewis Solomon Narrows Recruitment, Includes South Carolina Football

It seems like every day, South Carolina is included in shortened recruiting lists for top high school athletes. That is the case today as Jalewis Solomon has narrowed his recruiting down to 11 schools, with South Carolina remaining in the mix.

Solomon, a four-star two-way player from Georgia, has received attention and offers from multiple elite college football programs. The 2024 Graduate excels on both sides of the ball due to his elite athleticism, hence why he has garnered national attention. As just a sophomore in high school, Solomon totaled 989 yards and 13 touchdowns as a receiver. On the other side of the ball, Solomon hauled in five interceptions.

Solomon is a part of the new wave of mega-athlete high school talents that could be Division I players on both sides of the ball. Although he is expected to make the switch to wide receiver in college primarily, his unique talent at defensive back will help him in his preparation and on-field performance.

South Carolina joins fellow SEC schools Georgia, Auburn, Alabama, and Florida on Solomon’s shortened recruitment list. The other schools on the list include Miami, Georgia Tech, USC, Florida State, Ohio State, and Colorado.

