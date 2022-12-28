Jalen Williams Up to No. 7 is the NBA Rookie Ladder

Following a solid week for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Rookie Jalen Williams has moved up one spot to No. 7 in the official NBA Rookie ladder.

Drafted 12th overall by Oklahoma City, Williams has already far exceeded the expectations set for him going into the season, but he continues to keep getting better and better.

Over the last week, Williams has averaged 13.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists, including a 15-point, 9-rebounds performance versus the Spurs on Tuesday that had plenty of jaw-dropping plays intermixed.

