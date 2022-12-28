Jalen Williams Up to No. 7 is the NBA Rookie Ladder

Following a solid week for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Rookie Jalen Williams has moved up one spot to No. 7 in the official NBA Rookie ladder.

Drafted 12th overall by Oklahoma City, Williams has already far exceeded the expectations set for him going into the season, but he continues to keep getting better and better.

Over the last week, Williams has averaged 13.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists, including a 15-point, 9-rebounds performance versus the Spurs on Tuesday that had plenty of jaw-dropping plays intermixed.

On the season, Williams is averaging 11.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists in just 27.4 minutes per game. He’s become a go-to scoring option for the Thunder, and projects to keep taking over more and more Offensive responsibilities as his career progresses.

He’s shooting 51.0 percent from the field and 27.0 percent from three this season, but is continuing to see those numbers rise week-by-week.

Williams is sandwiched between Detroit’s Jalen Duren at No. 6 and Atlanta’s AJ Griffin at No. 8 is the Rookie ladder.

Orlando’s Paolo Banchero leads the field in the top spot, followed by Indiana’s Bennedict Mathurin and Pistons guard Jaden Ivey at two and three, respectively.

Williams and the Thunder are back in action at 7 pm on Thursday versus the Charlotte Hornets.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.