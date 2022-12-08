Jalen Williams Ranks No. 6 in the NBA Rookie Ladder

Fresh off some career performances, Thunder Rookie Jalen Williams has moved up to sixth on the NBA’s official Rookie ladder.

Williams has seen an increased workload for Oklahoma City of late, taking on more of the primary and secondary Creator responsibilities in the recent slate.

With that, he’s seen a jump in productivity, averaging 16.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game since the last ladder.

