Jalen Williams, Bennedict Mathurin named Kia Rookies of the Month

Oklahoma City Thunder guard-forward Jalen Williams and Pacers guard-forward Bennedict Mathurin have been named the NBA Rookies of the Month for October and November.

The Kia NBA Rookies of the Month for October & November! #KiaROTM WEST: Jalen Williams (@okcthunder)

EAST: Benedict Mathurin (@Pacers) pic.twitter.com/1uRkHwEZC1 — NBA (@NBA) December 1, 2022

Check out Highlights from their standout play to begin the season.

Jalen Williams | Oklahoma City Thunder

Williams, the No. 12 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, appeared in 18 games (seven starts) for the Thunder and averaged 10.7 points (5th among rookies) on 52.4% shooting to go along with 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists (4th among rookies) in 25.1 minutes per game. After second-year Thunder guard Josh Giddey won four Rookie of the Month Awards during the 2021-22 season, Thunder Rookies have now captured the award in five of the past six months. Williams becomes the third Thunder Rookie to win Rookie of the Month honors.

Jalen Williams Named Western Conference Rookie of the Month 🔗 | https://t.co/kH7oP3OcjA pic.twitter.com/7w0hzDbCk3 — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) December 1, 2022

Season stats | Video box scores

Bennedict Mathurin | Indiana Pacers

Mathurin, the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, leads all NBA Rookies this season in points scored, 3-pointers made, free throws made and free throw attempts. In addition, he ranks seventh in rebounding average, fifth in assists, second in field goal percentage, second in 3-point percentage and fifth in steals. Mathurin leads all NBA players in bench scoring with an average of 19.2 points per game. He has scored 20 or more points off the bench 11 times this season and the Pacers have posted a 7-4 record in those games. Mathurin becomes the first Pacers player to earn Rookie of the Month honors since Myles Turner in Feb. 2016.

Season stats | Video box scores

Bennedict Mathurin is the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month.😤🔥 🔗 https://t.co/62zlI3DKeU pic.twitter.com/2Lx3D50EEv — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 1, 2022

Other nominees: Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. (Rockets), Keegan Murray (Kings), Shaedon Sharpe (Trail Blazers), Paolo Banchero (Magic), AJ Griffin (Hawks), Jaden Ivey (Pistons) and Andrew Nembhard (Pacers)