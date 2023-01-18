Jalen Williams Ascends to No. 3 is the NBA Rookie Ladder

Following another strong week of play, Jalen Williams has finally ascended to the third spot on the official NBA Rookie ladder.

Williams hadn’t been able to crack the top-five thus far this season, but after another strong week of 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists, he was finally able to make his way to No. 3.

Previously occupied by Detroit’s Jaden Ivey, No. 3 on the Rookie ladder is likely the last stop Williams will be making, as Orlando’s Paolo Banchero and Indiana’s Bennedict Mathurin hold the top two spots with no real chance at dethroning either.

It would take a monumental effort to replace either one, as both are vying for different accolades come Awards season. Banchero, averaging 21.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game on the season, is the Runaway favorite to win Rookie of the Year. Mathurin, averaging 17.2 points per contest, might just take home the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award.

Williams is certainly trying his best, however. In January, he’s averaging 12.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, including a 22-point, 10-for-12 performance against the Bulls last Friday.

Other notable rookies on the list include Utah’s Walker Kessler, who vaulted to No. 5 following a 20-20 performance, Jabari Smith Jr., who had slid to No. 7 and San Antonio’s Jeremy Sochan, who saw a spike in production, at No. 10.

Williams and Oklahoma City are back in action at 7 pm on Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers.

