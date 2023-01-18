Jalen Williams Ascends to No. 3 is the NBA Rookie Ladder

Following another strong week of play, Jalen Williams has finally ascended to the third spot on the official NBA Rookie ladder.

Williams hadn’t been able to crack the top-five thus far this season, but after another strong week of 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists, he was finally able to make his way to No. 3.

Previously occupied by Detroit’s Jaden Ivey, No. 3 on the Rookie ladder is likely the last stop Williams will be making, as Orlando’s Paolo Banchero and Indiana’s Bennedict Mathurin hold the top two spots with no real chance at dethroning either.

