Jalen Rose reviews the best off-court fits in the NBA this week

NBA players continue to have some of the craziest fashion trends, and seeing what they wear to games is always interesting. NBA Analyst Jalen Rose broke down some of his favorite off-the-court fits this week. In the video are some of the guys that are typically discussed whenever people talk about outfits: Kyle Kuzma, James Harden and others. “James Harden, how to get to Sesame Street,” Rose said. “He’s got his trademark beard. He’s got his ice on. He’s dressed for comfort. See Kyle Kuzma. Fluint Town representative Men in Black. He plays on an East Coast squad. And it’s November. … Looking dope. “Jordan Clarkson, his look is Killing them. His Braids are A-plus. Got his headphones on. Gotta have the tunes playing. … The colorfoul pockets. Got a fruity beverage in his hand. That’s always a good idea. I I’m not mad at him.”

Let’s take a look at what Jordan Clarkson, James Harden and Kyle Kuzma have all said about wearing the clothes that they did before the game.

Clarkson said the following about his outfit choice:

“Everybody got their own style, but I think I’m the best dressed for sure.”

Kuzma’s outfits are a thing of beauty. However, they’re also somewhat crazy looking at times.

“Life is all about art, and I think the first impression in life is always what you wear,” Kuzma told the Boardroom. “And I always look at fashion not as I’m just putting on clothes, but I’m putting together a story and putting together a look that when you see me, it’s a conversation piece.”

Harden also sees fashion as art, which would be tough to disagree with.

“You gotta put it on,” Harden said. “You gotta put that outfit on when you walk into that game, because there are going to be a lot of pictures taken of you. And then they’re going to be posted on social media. So if you want to be talked about, in a good way — or a bad way! It depends on what you got on.

“You have to be into fashion. It’s kind of the culture, and it’s a beautiful thing.”

As seen from these quotes, it’s easy to see why they wear the clothes they do. Most of them believe that fashion is a sort of art and that it’s a way for them to express themselves.

There are other players who love dressing in fancy outfits, including Philadelphia 76ers forward PJ Tucker. Tucker’s often seen wearing sneakers that cost more than thousands of dollars.

Some of the fashion trends have certainly gone crazy throughout the past few years, but more will be seen in the future as designers are making crazier things day by day.

