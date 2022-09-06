Jalen Rose has hilarious golf fail at Michigan Celebrity event

At least we know there is one former NBA star whose golf game is worse than Charles Barkley’s.

On Saturday, the ESPN Analyst — who also hosts “The Renaissance Man” podcast for The Post — participated in the Ally Challenge Celebrity Shootout at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club in Michigan, where he appeared to hit more grass than golf balls.

When he stepped up to the tee, Rose showed off his lopsided golf swing and failed to make contact with the ball over five attempts in front of his hometown crowd. The audience “oohed” with every attempt by the NBA alum, who sported an Aidan Hutchinson jersey. Hutchinson was a defensive end at the University of Michigan – Rose’s alma mater – before the Detroit Lions took him second overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Jalen Rose hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during a Celebrity Shootout Getty Images

Rose eventually made contact with the ball after legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus intervened and hilariously coached him up.

“You see this thing here?” the Golden Bear quipped, while trolling Rose and pointing to the club head. “That’s what you hit the ball with. Air does not move it… Swing it back, swing it through. Let the club do the work.”

When Rose finally made some contact with the ball, it only went about 10 yards in front of him. The same thing happened a separate attempt, and Rose tried to catch his own tee shot.

Rose, who said he plays for funwas a good sport about his golfing fail, and re-shared videos from the event on Twitter.

“Time for prescription glasses,” they tweetedtagging Nicklaus.