Jalen Ramsey’s goal is to be ‘one of the best teammates ever’

Jalen Ramsey hasn’t yet assured himself a spot in the Hall of Fame like his teammates Aaron Donald and Bobby Wagner, but he’s well on his way to earning a Bust in Canton. His career goals go beyond honors such as being a Pro Bowler and All-Pro, though.

He wants to be remembered as an outstanding teammate when he’s finished playing in the NFL. During an interview with Bleacher Report, Ramsey spoke about the importance of being there for his teammates and always giving everything he has for the better of the team.

“Really what matters to me when my playing career is over is that my teammates would be like, ‘Man, whatever happened with Jalen, how his career may have ended—good, bad, whatever—man, y’all, he was an amazing teammate. He was an amazing guy. They always tried to help us.’ …

“Whatever the case may be, I want people to look back and be like, ‘Man, Jalen Ramsey was one of the best teammates ever,'” he said.

Ramsey has become a leader with the Rams, earning the honor of being a Captain in 2021 and this year. His younger teammates look to him for advice and guidance on the field, while some even model their gameday gear after him; Rookie Cobie Durant says he wears sleeves and leaves his mouthpiece out just like Ramsey does.

Ramsey is already seen as a great teammate and it’s awesome to see him embrace his role as a leader as he progresses throughout his career.