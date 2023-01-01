Jalen McDaniels Breakout Season is Going Unnoticed

Players drafted in the 50s don’t normally become anything in the league. Go through the last ten drafts and count how many guys are making an impact on an NBA team. I’ll tell you right now that there aren’t very many. It’s bleak in the NBA for players drafted in the bottom 10. Usually, they bounce around in the G-League for a couple of years before ultimately fading out of the league, but not Jalen McDaniels. Jalen has been able to get minutes for Charlotte early on in his career due to his size and skill set, but this season he’s taken it to another level and has emerged as a valuable NBA player.

.

