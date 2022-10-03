Jalen Kitna unfazed in Gators quarterback debut

Florida football quarterback Jalen Kitna was summoned earlier than expected on Sunday against Eastern Washington.

Starting quarterback Anthony Richardson was off to a hot start before tweaking his ankle mid-way through the second quarter.

In came Kitna, who on his first pass attempt of his college career fired a 22-yard Strike to Ricky Pearsall for a catch near the sidelines down to the EWU 22. Kitna then hit running back Nay’Quan Wright out of the backfield for a 14-yard pass down to the EWU 4, setting up a 4-yard TD run from Wright that put the Gators up 21-3.

Jalen Kitna is the son of NFL quarterback Jon Kitna

Eastern Washington Eagles linebacker Elijah Rodriguez (52) gets a hand on Gators quarterback Jalen Kitna (11) in the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.

“It felt good,” Kitna said. “Obviously, being in there and being prepared for my team, I got a job to do and I got out there. It felt like it feels in practice, so not too hard. We have a game plan and that’s exactly what we saw so, we prepared for it all week. I just went out there and did my job.”

