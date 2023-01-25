Jalen Hurts receives Player of the Year award from Maxwell Football Club

Jalen Hurts added another Trophy to his collection when on Wednesday the Maxwell Football Club announced that Hurts was selected as the Winner of the 64th Bert Bell Professional Player of the Year Award.

In his 3rd NFL season, Hurts became one of the league’s most dangerous offensive weapons accumulating 3,701 passing yards, and 22 touchdowns, along with 760 yards and 13 scores rushing.

Hurts set an all-time Eagles record with 35 total regular season touchdowns this season while he led the Eagles to a 15-3 record and a berth in the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. In addition to his Bert Bell honor, he was named to the Pro Bowl and also selected as a 2nd team All-Pro by the Associated Press.

Hurts will be honored at a ceremony on Thursday, March 9 at the 86th Maxwell Football Club National Awards Gala which will be held at the Mohegan Pennsylvania Resort.

Also receiving Awards at this event will be Caleb Williams – USC (Maxwell Award), Will Anderson Jr. – Alabama (Chuck Bednarik Award), Sean Clifford – Penn State (The Brian Westbrook Regional Player of the Year Award), Drake Maye – North Carolina (Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award), Willie Fritz – Tulane University (George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award) and Joe Klecko – New York Jets (The MFC Legends Award).