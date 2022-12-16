Jalen Hurts, Justin Jefferson among 10 standouts on NFL playoff contenders set for big paydays in 2023

At the end of the day, the common goal among NFL teams is to win, not rack up record numbers. But big victories and long win streaks tend to be accompanied by major individual accolades. That’s evidenced by the amount of superstar standouts who are powering this year’s top playoff contenders. What are the Chiefs without Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce? Or the Bills without Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs? Big-time players lead big-time teams to big-time wins.

With that in mind, which emergent players have not only ensured their teams will be in the playoff mix down the stretch, but also guaranteed they’ll be candidates for big paydays in the offseason? Here’s a look at one player from each of our top 10 Super Bowl contenders who’s already earned a future raise:

For whatever limitations he may have as a pure playmaker, Smith-Schuster has proven very reliable as Patrick Mahomes’ top possession target aside from Travis Kelce. Despite lingering bumps and bruises, the former Steelers starter is quietly approaching 1,000 receiving yards on a cheap one-year deal. At 26, he should have plenty of looks as a No. 2-type starter around the NFL.

Javon Hargrave, the Eagles’ top interior defensive linemen, is a strong alternative approaching 2023 free agency with a career-high eight sacks. But Hurts has boosted his stock more than maybe any NFL player, thanks to his breakout third season. Just 24 with the mental resolve of a 10-year vet, he’s improved every year since entering as a second-round pick. Already an elite, smart Threat with his legs, Hurts has taken an improbably Massive leap as a passer, and may well win MVP because of it. Eligible for an extension this offseason, it’s suddenly a matter of when, not if, the Eagles lock him up as the face of the franchise.

The Bills sorely missed him during a brief November absence, Reinforcing Edmunds’ importance at the center of Sean McDermott’s stingy defense. Just 24 with unteachable physical gifts (6-5, 250), his contract-year leadership and production (78 tackles, six tackles for loss) has drawn praise from Coordinator Leslie Frazier, overshadowing up-and-down marks earlier in his career.

Brandon Aiyuk could be the next 49ers wideout to be paid, Emerging as the steadiest outside target alongside Deebo Samuel, but Bosa’s impact on San Francisco’s ferocious front can’t be overstated. A machine off the edge with at least 14.5 sacks in back-to-back years, he’s on pace for career marks at age 25, with a whopping 67 quarterback hits since 2021. He’s signed through 2023 but already warrants an extension, which should clear his brother TJ’s Massive $28 million per-year average in Pittsburgh.

Burrow all but guaranteed a future mega extension with his 2021 Super Bowl bid, but he’s been just as good, if not better, operating amid shuffling parts this year. Eligible for a new deal ahead of 2023, he’s now had back-to-back MVP-caliber seasons, on track to top 30 touchdown passes in each. At 26, he projects as a top-five pocket passer for the next decade-plus, responsible for some of the prettiest pinpoint throws in the game. Don’t be stunned if he commands $50M per year to reset the market.

The veteran reserve has looked more explosive than counterpart Ezekiel Elliott for years; now he’s legitimately headlining Dallas’ backfield, scoring more (12 total TDs), breaking off more big runs and logging almost as many first downs as Zeke despite fewer carries. Ultra-efficient with more than 1,200 scrimmage yards to his name this year, Pollard could easily be somebody’s No. 1 back. At 25, with free agency around the corner, they may finally get that chance.

The two-time All-Pro has done everything possible to justify Baltimore’s deadline trade for his services, even as a pending free agent. Helping reform Baltimore’s “D” into a top unit, the heat-seeking Missile is already approaching a top-five tackle total on the team despite just five games in purple. He stays around the ball (2.0 sacks, four TFLs, one interception) and already had a Sterling Reputation from his time in Chicago. With leverage after his relocation, he could command $15M-$20M per year on a new deal.

Similar to Burrow, Herbert entered the season already on track for a Massive raise once eligible. He hasn’t enjoyed the same MVP-level production amid an inconsistent setup this year, but just 24, with a laser arm and prototypical size, he’s done more than enough to cement himself as Los Angeles’ future under center. Even without gaudy 2022 numbers, he’s been steadily poised and promising for three years now, setting him up to approach or hit $50M per year. A playoff appearance would all but seal the deal.

Perhaps no player on this list looked destined for a Massive payday Quicker than Jefferson, who has been A1 since Day 1 in Minnesota. Better in each NFL season, the LSU product was so electrifying in his first two years, topping 1,400 yards in each, that his current hunt for a record 2,000-yard campaign hardly makes anyone bat an eye. A crisp route-runner with long strides and juice in space, he’s the total package out wide — virtually system-proof — and Somehow still just 23. Eligible for an extension this offseason, it’ll be a surprise if he doesn’ t reset the WR market by averaging at least $30M per year.

After spending the better part of a decade on the bench, Smith has begun rewriting the narrative of a career written off after a sloppy start in New York. A justified favorite for Comeback Player of the Year, he’s paired a live arm with improved accuracy, decision-making and situational aggressiveness to Somehow make Seattle’s offense more threatening than it might’ve been with star predecessor Russell Wilson. A young 32 due to his lack of wear and tear, he may or may not sustain his production (25 TDs, 8 INTs, 71.5% completion), but even if Seattle doesn’t retain him before 2023 free agency while double-dipping at QB in the draft, he’s bound to land a starting gig elsewhere.