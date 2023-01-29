Jalen Hurts, former Alabama and Oklahoma QB, breaks the NFL record for rushing touchdowns by a QB

Jalen Hurts set the NFL’s all-time record for rushing touchdowns in a single season by a quarterback on Sunday afternoon.

Hurts’ record-breaking TD put the Eagles up 28-7 over the San Fransisco 49ers in the 3rd quarter of the NFC Championship Game. It was his 15th rushing TD of the season, breaking a record that was previously held by former Auburn QB Cam Newton.

Hurts’ touchdown came from a QB sneak in the final minute of the 3rd quarter.

Here’s the play:

Hurts has played at MVP level this season. He made 15 starts during the regular season and led the Eagles to a 14-1 record. In addition to his 13 rushing touchdowns in the regular season, Hurts also threw for a career-high 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns.

If the Eagles are able to hang on against San Francisco, it would be the franchise’s first Super Bowl appearance since the 2017-18 season. The Eagles defeated the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl that season.

