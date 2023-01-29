Jalen Hurts, former Alabama and Oklahoma QB, breaks the NFL record for rushing touchdowns by a QB

Jalen Hurts set the NFL’s all-time record for rushing touchdowns in a single season by a quarterback on Sunday afternoon.

Hurts’ record-breaking TD put the Eagles up 28-7 over the San Fransisco 49ers in the 3rd quarter of the NFC Championship Game. It was his 15th rushing TD of the season, breaking a record that was previously held by former Auburn QB Cam Newton.

Jalen Hurts just scored his 15th rushing touchdown of the season, breaking Cam Newton’s record (in 2011) for most in a single season by a QB in NFL history (including playoffs).@Eagles #NFCChampionship — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 29, 2023

Hurts’ touchdown came from a QB sneak in the final minute of the 3rd quarter.

Here’s the play:

Hurts has played at MVP level this season. He made 15 starts during the regular season and led the Eagles to a 14-1 record. In addition to his 13 rushing touchdowns in the regular season, Hurts also threw for a career-high 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns.

If the Eagles are able to hang on against San Francisco, it would be the franchise’s first Super Bowl appearance since the 2017-18 season. The Eagles defeated the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl that season.