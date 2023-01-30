Jalen Hurts breaks the NFL record previously held by Cam Newton

Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts earned himself and his team, the Philadelphia Eagles, a bid to the Super Bowl after dominating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

In that game, Hurts pushed through the line of scrimmage and scored rushing touchdown No. 15 is the season including the playoffs.

That touchdown etched Hurts’ name in the NFL record books as the quarterback with the most rushing touchdowns in a single season including the playoffs. The player who last held the record? Cam Newton.

There’s recently been some debate as to whether Hurts is considered a former member of the Crimson Tide or a former Oklahoma Sooner.

With Hurts being an Alabama fan favorite and Newton being a beloved Auburn Tiger, this is another win for the Crimson Tide.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Hurts and other former Alabama players in the NFL as the 2023 postseason progresses.

