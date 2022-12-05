Jalen Hurts breaks multiple Eagles records in win over Titans

1) Jalen Hurts continues to make his case for MVP

Hurts put 380 pass yards and four total touchdowns (three pass, one rush) on the Titans in Week 13, becoming the first Eagles player with at least 350 pass yards, three pass touchdowns, and a rushing score in the same game. He actually has more games (2) with 300+ pass yards, 3+ pass TD & 1+ Rush TD than any other Eagles player in the Super Bowl era combined (1). The only other Eagles player to do so was Michael Vick against Washington on Monday Night Football in Week 10, 2010.

Hurts hit three touchdowns on deep passes (20-plus air yards, according to Next Gen Stats). It was his second game with at least three deep pass touchdowns this season. He is only the second player in the Next Gen era (since 2016) to have two games with as many deep pass touchdowns (3), after Ben Roethlisberger in 2016.

Hurts broke the Eagles’ team record for Offensive yards in the team’s first 12 games of a season with 3,549 after Sunday. The previous record holder was Donovan McNabb, who recorded 3,539 offensive yards in the first 12 games of the 2004 season. McNabb and the Eagles went on to win the NFC Championship and make an appearance in Super Bowl XXXIX that season (lost to Patriots).