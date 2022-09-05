Jalen Carter NFL Draft 2023: Scouting report, prospect ranking, recruiting profile, more about Georgia DL

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as the college football season kicks off and we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. After earning second-team All-SEC honors on a defense that produced five first-round picks in April, Carter is set to be one of the faces of this year’s unit.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Carter, including his high school and college accolades, Scouting report and prospect Outlook for one of the best players in college football.

Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.

Background



Year: Junior

Junior Height : 6-3

: 6-3 Weight : 310

: 310 Hometown : Apopka, Florida

: Apopka, Florida Interesting facts: Blocked a field goal in last season’s national championship win over Alabama

Position: Well. 1 DL | Overall: Well. 6

high school: Apopka (Apopka, FL)

Class: 2020

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9912)

National: 18 | DT: 4 | Florida: 3 | All time: 377

High school accolades: Under Armor All-America Game participant

Check out Jalen Carter’s full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.

College stats

2022 1 1 0.0 0.0 0 2021 15 37 8.5 3.0 1 2020 10 14 3.0 0.0 0

College Accolades

Honors

2021: All-SEC 2nd team (coaches)

2021 (vs. Kentucky): SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Notable statistics

2021: One of 20 players nationally with multiple placement kick blocks in 2021

Initial Scouting report

“Carter is a deceptive 310 pounds because he carries it so well. The Florida native has good top-end speed and athleticism. He is quick to split gaps but also has the strength to dictate action in the run game. Despite having three first- round selections on its defensive line, the Bulldogs made it a point to give Carter significant repetitions. The third-year player created pressure on 13% of his pass rushes last season, according to TruMedia. He recorded a tackle on 17.1% of run defense snaps.” — CBS Sports NFL Draft Analyst Josh Edwards