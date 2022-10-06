Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks Find Favor in NBA General Manager’s Survey

The New York Knicks appear to have some Believers in high places.

A survey of NBA general managers yielded a decent amount of New York representation, with some of their competitors apparently impressed with what the team has to offer this season. The results, conducted and overseen by NBA.com, featured 50 questions and forbade participants from voting for their own team or members of their group when polled.

Manhattan newcomer Jalen Brunson is name-dropped twice on the poll: seven percent of respondents labeled the former Dallas Maverick as the veteran acquisition capable of making the biggest impact. Former Knicks Fantasy Donovan Mitchell reps the Cleveland Cavaliers at the top of the list at 59 percent while Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert is in the runner-up spot at 31 percent.

