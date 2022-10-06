Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks Find Favor in NBA General Manager’s Survey

The New York Knicks appear to have some Believers in high places.

A survey of NBA general managers yielded a decent amount of New York representation, with some of their competitors apparently impressed with what the team has to offer this season. The results, conducted and overseen by NBA.com, featured 50 questions and forbade participants from voting for their own team or members of their group when polled.

Manhattan newcomer Jalen Brunson is name-dropped twice on the poll: seven percent of respondents labeled the former Dallas Maverick as the veteran acquisition capable of making the biggest impact. Former Knicks Fantasy Donovan Mitchell reps the Cleveland Cavaliers at the top of the list at 59 percent while Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert is in the runner-up spot at 31 percent.

Brunson, earner of a $104 million contract this summer, is also among those who received at least one vote when asked to choose the active player who’ll make the best head coach in the future. Chris Paul of Phoenix defended his title with 32 percent, beating out a pair of New Orleans Pelicans (Garrett Temple and CJ McCollum).

Tom Thibodeau and Knicks fans also get their props: the third-year head Coach of the Knicks failed to defend his title as the owner of the best defensive scheme in the Association (Miami’s Eric Spoelstra being the new title holder) but tied for third with Tyronn Lue, Monty Williams, and the suspended Ime Udoka. Those seated and standing at Madison Square Garden find their props in the query concerning Homecourt advantage, as the Knicks earned a matching seven percent in that slate.

Brunson, Thibodeau, and Knicks fans will get another chance to prove the faith bestowed upon them by the competition in their second preseason game on Friday night when the Knicks battle the Indiana Pacers at MSG (7:30 pm ET, MSG).

