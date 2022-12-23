Jalen Brunson for MVP? New York Knicks Star ‘That Good,’ Says ESPN’s Michael Wilbon

The New York Knicks remain, even in the wake of their recent loss to Toronto, one of the NBA’s hottest teams. When it comes to individual credit? That’s got to go to Jalen Brunson.

How much credit?

ESPN NBA Analyst Michael Wilbon is going so far as to say …

“Jalen Brunson better be mentioned when you start your MVP discussions. They’re having that good of a season. You think Luka (Doncic) and his .500 team wouldn’t like to have him back?”

