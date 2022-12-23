Jalen Brunson for MVP? New York Knicks Star ‘That Good,’ Says ESPN’s Michael Wilbon

The New York Knicks remain, even in the wake of their recent loss to Toronto, one of the NBA’s hottest teams. When it comes to individual credit? That’s got to go to Jalen Brunson.

How much credit?

ESPN NBA Analyst Michael Wilbon is going so far as to say …

“Jalen Brunson better be mentioned when you start your MVP discussions. They’re having that good of a season. You think Luka (Doncic) and his .500 team wouldn’t like to have him back?”

No lies detected there … but multiple issues.

We can first dismiss any arguments about the value of the Knicks’ pursuit of the New York native Brunson. Did we know that his scoring number would jump from his career average of 13 to where he is now, over 20 points per game? Or that he’d make this strong a bid as an All-Star candidate?

Maybe not.

But did we know that it would be well worth the effort (and as it only cost the Knicks a second-round pick) and er … pushing of the legal Envelope … to Steal Brunson from Dallas?

Yes, and so did the Mavs, who badly botched the moving parts that would’ve made it easy for them to retain him as Doncic’s sidekick.

But now? The Knicks recently pieced together a league-leading eight-game winning streak … while not bothering to focus too much on it.

“No one’s talked about the streak at all,” said Brunson before the Raptors result that moved New York to 18-14, still good for the No. 6 slot in the East standings. “Obviously we tell each other to keep it Rolling but we’re just trying to be the best team we can be and continue to play for each other and just focus on one day at a time.”

Brunson’s full season stat line: averages of 20.4 points, 5.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.5 steals on 48.6-percent shooting from distance. Chip in his usual bullish approach to getting in the lane, his overcoming of his 6-2 stature to fight his way on defense, and his classy form of leadership, and he might not really be a league MVP, but he is obviously a team MVP.

Oh, and by the way, he’s doing it while it hurts.

“Anytime you can come away with a win everything feels good,” said Brunson, who has often been listed on the injury report with a foot injury this month … though he keeps showing up on game night. “I’m fine. I’ll keep gutting it out and just keep playing. If I can walk I can play.”

And if he can play … Jalen Brunson can continue to reap positive attention – if not MVP votes.

To The Garden and beyond! Get your Knicks game tickets from SI Tickets … here!

Want the latest in breaking news and Insider information on the Knicks? Click Here.

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.