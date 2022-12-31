Jalen Brooks Declares For NFL Draft For South Carolina Football

Wide receiver Jalen Brooks didn’t participate in the Gator Bowl and is now on to the NFL Draft. Head Coach Shane Beamer said earlier in the week that Brooks was dealing with a minor off-field issue and was doubtful for the Notre Dame game before being ruled out.

Brooks caught 33 passes for 504 yards and one touchdown. At times, he was a calming presence for the Gamecocks on the outside as teams began to bracket star wideout Antwane Wells.

