Jalen Brooks Declares For NFL Draft For South Carolina Football

Wide receiver Jalen Brooks didn’t participate in the Gator Bowl and is now on to the NFL Draft. Head Coach Shane Beamer said earlier in the week that Brooks was dealing with a minor off-field issue and was doubtful for the Notre Dame game before being ruled out.

Brooks caught 33 passes for 504 yards and one touchdown. At times, he was a calming presence for the Gamecocks on the outside as teams began to bracket star wideout Antwane Wells.

South Carolina has now lost three pass catchers this offseason. Tight ends Austin Stogner and Jaheim Bell entered the transfer Portal a few weeks ago, and now Brooks is on to the professional level.

The team is still waiting on pending NFL decisions from Wells, quarterback Spencer Rattler, defensive end Jordan Burch, and more. They are hopeful to keep some of those players on the team as they anticipate a critical 2023 season.

South Carolina lost to Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, a sour end to an otherwise impressive season for the Gamecocks.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

YYou can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.