Ja’Kobi Lane and Walker Lyons Sign with USC Football

Football | February 01, 2023

LOS ANGELES — Two football players have signed with the Trojan football program, USC football head Coach Lincoln Riley announced today (Feb. 1).

Ja’Kobi Lane a wide receiver from Red Mountain HS (Ariz.), and Walker Lyons a tight end from Folsom HS (Calif.) will join the Trojan squad.

Lane and Lyons will join the 19 high school players who signed with USC this past December to comprise USC’s 2023 signing class: WR Zachariah Branch, OL Micah Banuelos, DB Maliki Crawford, LB Tackett Curtis, TE Kade Eldridge, DL Sam Greene, DL Elijah Hughes, RB Quinten Joyner, DL Deijon Laffitte, WR Makai Lemon, QB Malachi Nelson, OL Alani Noa, OL Elijah Paige, RUSH David Peevy, RB A’Marion Peterson DB Christian Pierce, OL Tobias Raymond, RUSH Braylan Shelby and OL Amos Talalele.

Branch, Crawford, Curtis, Greene, Joyner, Lemon, Nelson, Paige, Peterson and Pierce, as well as transfers DL Kyon Barrs, ILB Mason Cobb, PK/P Eddie Czaplicki, OL Jarrett Kingston, RB MarShawn Lloyd, DL Anthony Lucas, RUSH Jamil Muhammad, DB Christian Rolland-Wallace, WR Dorian Singer, DL Jack Sullivan and OL Michael Tarquin, are all enrolled at USC and will participate in 2023 spring practice. The other 10 signees, including Lane, will join the Trojan program in the fall, with Lyons joining in 2024 due to serving his Mormon mission in Norway.

Biographies of Lane and Lyons are below.

WR Ja’Kobi Lane – Red Mountain HS (Ariz.)

He made the 2023 PrepStar All-Western Region after he caught 65 passes for 823 yards (12.7 avg.) and 11 TDs and rushed for 38 yards on 15 carries (2.5 avg.) to help Red Mountain HS (Ariz.) reach the 2022 6A semifinals. He also went 2-for-3 in passing for 96 yards for 2 TDs. On the defensive side of the ball, they recorded 3 tackles. On special teams, he recorded 6 kickoff returns for 128 yards (21.3 avg.) with a length of 40 yards, and 1 punt return. Lane was selected to the 2022 12Sports All-Fever Team, the 2022 All-6A East Valley All-Region First Team and won the 2022 National Football Foundation Arizona Chapter, JD Hill Wide Receiver of the Year Award and the 2022 All-6A East Valley All-Region Co-Offensive Player of the Year Award. He also was named the 2022 Elite 11 All-Tourney wide receiver MVP. In his junior season in 2021, he was named to the AZPreps365 6A All-Conference Second Team. He caught 76 passes for 990 yards (13.0 avg.) and 14 TDs and rushed for 5 yards on 1 carry (5.0 avg.). He also went 3-for-4 in passing for 39 yards and 2 TDs. Defensively, he recorded 1 tackle with 1.0 for loss and 1 INT. On special teams, they tallied 3 punt returns for 46 yards (15.3 avg) with a long of 23 yards. He also played basketball for Red Mountain.