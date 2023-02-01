Jake Witt names fellow NMU Football alums as his trainer and agent

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) – Former NMU Offensive Tackle Jake Witt announced his draft training facilities and agent selection on Monday. Choosing an agent is not always an easy task, but Witt said his selection process was to find someone who wanted the same thing as him.

“When David reached out, my agent David Gregory of Bullrush Sports, he is an NMU Graduate and a football player from the ’80s and ’90s so right there we had a connection,” Witt said.

Witt continued, “I mean, he is from a small school in the Lower Peninsula and I’m from a small school in the Upper Peninsula. So we had a couple of things in common. I could tell he wanted the best for me. We were kind of fighting for the same things and that is what you want.”

With an agent chosen, Jake’s next task was to pick his training facilities. Witt’s decision was AdvantEdge Sports with Trainer Dustin Brancheau. Witt said this is ultimately where and who he had been with for the past few years.

“Selecting Dustin was hands down the best decision I could have made,” Witt said. I’ve been training with him for about three years now. He was the guy I went to before I was even a college football player. I played basketball and transferred over and he kind of got me back into the gym. I’m comfortable with his program and I’ve seen the results firsthand.”

Brancheau said Jake is a one-of-a-kind athlete.

“They blew the numbers out of the water,” Brancheau exclaimed.

Brancheau continued, “He is a unicorn, that kid is a one percent athlete. He is 295 almost 300 pounds and he is jumping 36-37 inches on his vertical. His 40-yard dash is going to be 4.9 seconds. He might even get a 4.8-second 40-yard dash. It would not be too far off if I said he is going to have the best testing out of an Offensive lineman in the entire NFL Draft this year.”

The Central Michigan Pro Day is set for March 15.

Until then Witt said he will be training, preparing, and enjoying the process while working towards his goal. The goal, hearing his name called on draft day.

