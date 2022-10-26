Jake Stephens Named SoCon Preseason Player of the Year, Men’s Basketball Picked Second and Fourth in Polls

SPARTANBURG, SC — With the Southern Conference media day underway on Wednesday at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, NC, the league office announced Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball Graduate transfer Jake Stephens as the Preseason Player of the Year following a vote among fellow league coaches.

In addition to the individual laurel, Chattanooga received a pair of first-place votes and was picked to finish second in the media poll behind Furman, who totaled 18 first-place votes. In the coaches poll, the Mocs were slotted fourth behind Furman, Samford and UNCG, respectively.

Stephens, who played at league foe VMI the past four seasons, finished second in the SoCon last season behind Malachi Smith with a 19.6 points per game average. The seven-footer posted 17 games with 20 or more points in 2021-22 and shot a blistering 49.6% from three and 55.1% from the floor, which ranked atop the SoCon and 37th nationally.

Chattanooga opens the regular season on Monday, November 7 when it travels to face College of Charleston inside TD Arena. Tip-off is set for 7:30 pm ET and will be LIVE on FloHoops. Game coverage links will be made available on the schedule page when available.

Full preseason voting as well as relative information leading up to first tip can be found below.

Preseason Southern Conference Player of the Year

Jake Stephens Gr., C, Chattanooga

Preseason All-Southern Conference team

Jordan King, Jr., G, ETSU

Mike Bothwell, 5th, G, Furman

Jalen Slawson, 5th, F, Furman

Logan Dye, Sr., F, Samford

Ques Glover, Jr., G, Samford

Jermaine Marshall, Jr., F , Samford

Bubba Parham, Sr., G, Samford

Jake Stephens Gr., C, Chattanooga

Messiah Jones, Sr., F, Wofford

BJ Mack, Sr., F/C, Wofford

Preseason Coaches Poll

Team (1st-place votes) Points

1. Furman (6) 78

2. Samford (4) 74

3. UNCG 63

4. Chattanooga 60

5. Wofford 41

6. ETSU 40

7. Mercer 39

8. Western Carolina 29

9. The Citadel 17

10. VMI 9

Preseason Media Poll

Team (1st-place votes) Points

1. Furman (18) 263

2. Chattanooga (3) 231

3. Samford (5) 223

4. UNCG (1) 201

5. Wofford 168

6. ETSU 138

7. Mercer (1) 137

8. Western Carolina 79

9. The Citadel 57

10. VMI 43

