Jake Paul criticizes Salt Bae for annoying Lionel Messi

Jake Paul didn’t hold back when giving his opinion about restaurant owner Nusret Gokce, who was on the pitch taking pictures with players and holding the Trophy after Argentina defeated France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

Gokce, also known as Salt Bae, was seen taking pictures with Lionel Messiwho in a video that went viral did not appear to be happy about the restaurateur’s presence during the celebrations.

The celebrity chef broke the rules by going to the pitch to meet the players and for kissing and holding the iconic trophy. FIFA announced that they are investigating the case and that Gokce will be banned from the 2026 World Cup that will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Paul went off on Salt Bae

“This dude has been disrespecting GOATs way too long. I may have found someone who annoys me more than KSI,” wrote Paul. The American’s rivalry with KSI started in 2018 when his fellow YouTuber fought his brother Logan. Since then it has been rumored that the two rivals will be fighting sometime next year.

Jake Paul is a soccer aficionado, and is also known to be a fan of Liverpool and Mohamed Salah.

“Hard to admit as an American but Messi may be the Greatest athlete ever,” Paul wrote while watching the World Cup final earlier this month. “5′7, 148 lbs. Greatest non-penalty scorer of all time, Greatest assister of all time. In a sport that has more people playing it than any other. GOAT. Agree? Muhammad Ali still the most impactful though.”