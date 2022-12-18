Jake Oldroyd Becomes BYU Football’s All-Time Leading Scorer

ALBUQUERQUE, NM – BYU kicker Jake Oldroyd became the Cougars’ all-time leading scorer after making a field goal against the SMU Mustangs in the first half of the New Mexico Bowl.

The Mustangs and Cougars played at University Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Saturday, December 17.

With 3:34 to go in the second quarter, Oldroyd drilled a 31-yard field goal.

The kick tied the game at 10-10 and made the Southlake, Texas native BYU’s all-time leading scorer with 336 points, passing former Cougar kicker Mitch Payne.

All-Time leading scorers in BYU football history

1. Jake Oldroyd – 335* (2016, 19-22)

2. Mitch Payne – 334 (2007-10)

3. Owen Pochman – 333 (1997-00)

4. Matt Payne – 312 (2001-04)

5. Luke Staley – 290 (1999-01)

6. Harvey Unga – 272 (2006-09)

Entering the Bowl game, Oldroyd was 8/13 on field goals and 42/42 on extra-point kicks this season.

During his five seasons at BYU, the junior kicker is 49/67 on field goals and 185-189 on PATs.

BYU’s Bowl game against SMU is broadcast on ABC, KSLSports.com, and KSL NewsRadio.

New Mexico Bowl: SMU vs. BYU

The game marks the final game of the Independence era for BYU. After today, BYU will join the Big 12 Conference starting in 2023.

Both teams come into the New Mexico Bowl with 7-5 records. However, the big story around BYU is at quarterback. Fifth-year junior Jaren Hall is expected to be out, leaving an opening for a new face to emerge as the starting quarterback.

The Cougars will start Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters at quarterback in place of an injured Jaren Hall.

BYU has three players under consideration to get time at quarterback. None of the three quarterbacks have played a snap this season. Those quarterbacks are Boise State transfer Cade Fennegan, Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters, and preferred walk-on Nick Billoups.

“All three guys can do things that are unique and may be different from each other. But we feel really good about all three guys,” said BYU Coach Kalani Sitake to KSL Sports. “I gave the challenge to (BYU Offensive coordinator) A-Rod (Aaron Roderick) to just play the right guy at the right times. We have no tendencies right now with the three [quarterbacks]so just go out and have fun and see what we can do.”

On the opposite sideline, SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai is preparing for his final game with the Mustangs. Mordecai, an Oklahoma transfer, is Pursuing an NFL career after today’s game.

