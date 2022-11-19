Jake Moody’s field goal lifts Michigan over Illinois; Ohio State next

Ann Arbor — Playing from behind, shorthanded with key players on the sideline, Michigan relied on kicker Jake Moody to maintain the Wolverines’ perfect season with all their goals still in place.

Moody made four field goals, including a game-winning 35-yard field goal with nine seconds left to lift Michigan, 19-17, over Illinois in the final game of the season at Michigan Stadium.

“Moody is money. Whenever Moody goes out on the field, all the nerves calm down,” nose tackle Mazi Smith said on UM radio after the game.

Michigan running back Blake Corum is tackled by Illinois linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. during the second quarter.

Last season, Moody told Reporters when he can’t fall asleep, he thinks about all the different game-winning scenarios.

“Going into every game, I like to think of different kicks,” Moody said last fall. “Could be a game-winner, could be an extra point.”

Because of Moody, the reigning Lou Groza Award winner, Michigan, the No. 3 team in the College Football Playoff, remains unbeaten at 11-0, 8-0 Big Ten and will play at Ohio State, the No. 2-ranked team Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

