Jake Guentzel Dominating as Pittsburgh Penguins Top Goal Scorer

Already twice a 40-goal scorer, Jake Guentzel is once again leading the Pittsburgh Penguins in goals and there doesn’t seem to be any sign of stopping.

With goals in four straight games, Guentzel continues to live up to the preseason expectations.

Is a 50-goal season a reasonable possibility? It sure seems like it.

His last two may have been in empty nets, but they don’t ask how, they ask how many? And Guentzel is taking advantage of every opportunity he is given.

With eight goals in 10 games, Guentzel is on pace to score 63 on the season; obviously 63 goals is a stretch, but the numbers are impressive so far.

Guentzel and his linemate Sidney Crosby are regularly one of the biggest threats to opposing defenses across the league.

That’s continuing in 2022-23 with Crosby recording 16 points (6G-10A) in 14 games and Guentzel close behind with 13 points (8G-5A).

Not only is Guentzel reaching new heights this season, but he is putting his name among the ranks in Penguins history.

His empty net goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs was the 169th of his career, tying him with Chris Kunitz for ninth all-time in Penguins history.

With a number of years left in Pittsburgh, Guentzel has more than enough time to climb the list.

Guentzel isn’t just a normal goal scorer, though, as the timeliness of his scoring has put him among other greats.

With 23 career game-winning goals, including three this season, Guentzel is in a three-way tie for ninth in Penguins history.

Knotted with Rick Kehoe and Martin Straka, Guentzel’s streak of clutch scoring is going to quickly push him further up the list.

When it’s all said and done, Guentzel will be looked back at as one of the greatest players in the Penguins.

Guentzel is already making a case as one of the best goal scorers, and if he can maintain his pace through the 2022-23 season, 50 goals isn’t out of the question.

