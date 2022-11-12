Jake Guentzel Dominating as Pittsburgh Penguins Top Goal Scorer

Already twice a 40-goal scorer, Jake Guentzel is once again leading the Pittsburgh Penguins in goals and there doesn’t seem to be any sign of stopping.

With goals in four straight games, Guentzel continues to live up to the preseason expectations.

Is a 50-goal season a reasonable possibility? It sure seems like it.

His last two may have been in empty nets, but they don’t ask how, they ask how many? And Guentzel is taking advantage of every opportunity he is given.

With eight goals in 10 games, Guentzel is on pace to score 63 on the season; obviously 63 goals is a stretch, but the numbers are impressive so far.

