Jake Elliott responds to Eagles cheating allegations regarding field goal holder

Are the Eagles cheating on field goals? Not according to kicker Jake Elliott.

Football Zebras, a website focused on NFL officiating, reported earlier this week league officials will have a “heightened sense of awareness” regarding field goal holders using small objects to place the football on during attempts.

During the Eagles’ Week 14 win against the Giants, the website shared All-22 video of an attempt that they said showed punter Arryn Siposs (whom they misidentified as Britain Covey) “picking up a small white object from the field” after an attempt . That’s against the rules, according to the post, which cited Rule 11-4-5: “No article of any type may be placed on the field, or used in any manner, to assist a player in the execution of a field goal and /or [extra-point] Try attempt.”

After the game, Giants special teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey brushed off questions about the Eagles, other than to say it helped Elliott.

“You have a visual spot down there, it helps,” McGaughey said. “I’m going to let them do them, and we’re doing to do us.”

Former Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes agreed via Twitter.

“We’ve always used something that’s within the rules,” Elliott told NJ.com when asked about the issue. “It’s just literally to mark the spot. It’s part of the playing surface, like a piece of grass or something like that.”

Elliott said he’s been in contact with the league about the rule, and that the Eagles are far from the only team to do something similar.

“Probably 30 teams do it around the league,” Elliott said. “It’s just a point of emphasis, and someone makes it bigger than it is. Everything we’ve done has been completely legal.”

After NJ.com’s story published, Football Zebras said they “beg to differ” with Elliot’s explanation.